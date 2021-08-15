Olympic memories
The Olympic Games have concluded, and probably like some other old-timers, my thoughts turn back to Jesse Owens and the 1936 Games held in Berlin.
The African American sprinter won four gold medals for the U.S. and showed Adolf Hitler that his “master race” thinking was a lot of bunk.
On June 14, 1946, I saw Jesse Owens here in Lewiston at Bengal Field. He was part owner of the Portland Roses of the West Coast Colored Baseball League. His team beat the Seattle Steelheads that night in a game sponsored by Sports, Inc., which was a second-year organization that ran the boys youth baseball program in our area.
The group’s leaders were Sam Canner, Jack Lee and Bob Wright.
I was a 13-year-old that summer, playing for the East End Bushers and coached by Sam Canner.
A Lewiston Tribune interview with Owens here at the time was headlined “Future for colored ball players bright, Owens figures.”
It said the smooth-talking, smoother dressed Owens felt that because the Brooklyn Dodgers has just signed Jackie Robinson to a minor league contract, other colored players would follow.
Owens usually put on a 100 yard dash, but I can’t recall for sure if he did that night.
The Olympics reminds me of two gold medal winners from our area. Pete Radamacher from Washington State University won the gold for the heavyweight boxing gold in 1956. And Dan O’Brien from the University of Idaho won the decathlon in 1996.
Ah, good memories.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
Speaking up
An Idaho State Police officer at my preliminary hearing on June 30 raised his right hand and swore under oath to know nothing about me prior to stopping me. But after questioning by attorney and being caught in numerous lies, he finally revealed he’d been in constant contact with a detective who had been live-feeding him detailed information about me all prior to the stop.
Evidence from trooper’s car cam shows what would highly appear to be him in fact waiting for me on May 18.
Once pulled over, the driver and I were swarmed by seven troopers with a K-9. Both driver and I were instantly detained and a dog sniff occurred. The troopers searched more than an hour with no drugs found at all. ...
Because this stop was a ruse for a search, the stop and subsequent search with the help from federal agents violated my constitutional rights.
I’m an inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail. ...
I’m going to have my criminal case dismissed because I’m innocent and the FBI, Lewiston police and the ISP all conspired to deprive me of my civil rights. ...
I’ve been sitting here studying law and teaching others about the ... many Fourth Amendment violations here.
The vast majority of cases are done legitimately, but there is a pile ... of cases that are constitutionally unsound. ...
Local law enforcement is out of control and no one’s here to voice any objection. I’m here to give them a voice.
Tyrone Powl
Lewiston
Working for China
China has put out a traditional vaccine that has the weakened virus, not mRNA. ...
There is more evidence of Democratic politicians colluding with China than there ever was of former President Donald Trump colluding with Russia.
It seems the Democrats want to disarm us for China. It sure looks like the virus was created in a lab in China and released to the world on purpose.
What if this is China’s first shot in a war with the United States? Does anyone doubt for a minute that Democrats would turn on America — the America they hate so much — and work with the enemy? While China issues its traditional vaccine, the West is using a deadly — and I mean deadly in all the animal trials it’s been used in — mRNA vaccine that just might be a weapon aimed at our military now that Uncle Joe is demanding the military get the jab by mandatory means. ...
In two years, when there is a mass vaccine die off in our population — including large segments of our military — China can just march in and probably without firing a shot take our farm lands and living space for its own growing populations. ...
It’s every military person’s duty to refuse any vaccine until it’s proven safe. The consequences of this plan are dire. China will murder the entire population in the U.S. and Canada as per the speech by Comrade Chi Haotian, vice chairman of China’s Military Commission in December, 2005
Michael Dietz
Clarkston