Disgusted by cartoon
Shame on you. That cartoon was disgusting and you knew better.
Rusty Poesy
Potlatch
No need to apologize
Nathan Alford, ... I read the Aug. 28 paper, and your very long apology and it made me very sad. ...
I have overlooked that right-wing people (Rick Rogers and Jeff Sayre) get editorial space to state their beliefs, while there is no local editorial space for the other side. ...
I failed to feel any “shock to my conscience” in the cartoon. ...
If people are upset that the cartoon points to our local police and say it is a “slap in the face,” then they are the ones who are questioning the ability of our police. The rest of us never connected that cartoon to our local law enforcement, but to bad policing ... in our nation. ...
Here you are, asking for grace and forgiveness. Why? What did you do wrong to seek it?
If we would have known what was happening on Aug. 26, I can assure you would have gotten many, many calls from those of us who thought the cartoon was not doing harm, was very appropriate, demanded you support the cartoon and threaten you with canceling our subscriptions if our demands are not met. ...
You have used a lot of space to grovel and apologize ...
Wait for the onslaught of demands now. Watch every single thing you post or print as it seems we all will be watching and ready to pounce when it is not to our liking. ...
You did not make an error in judgment in publishing the cartoon.
Pat Bates
Clarkston
Hateful
Mike Luckovich’s stuff is not an editorial cartoon, nor humor or satire. It is left-wing hate speech.
Keith Borgelt
Kamiah