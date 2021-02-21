No murders at the Capitol
Of the five people who died at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, it is a fact none can be attributed to the rioters.
One person died of what appears to be heart attack while on the phone with his wife.
One died of a stroke. There is no evidence that he was even part of the riot.
Another woman died after she passed out and was trampled to death.
Ashley Babbitt was shot in the neck by Capitol Police while trying to breech a door into the building.
That leaves Officer Brian Sicknick. The lamestream media reported that he was beaten with a fire extinguisher. Totally false. In fact he was not beaten at all. His cause of death is unknown at this time. It is thought he had an adverse reaction to the pepper spray used that day.
Yes, rioting is an act of anarchy and should never be condoned, whether it happens on the steps of the Capitol or in downtown Lewiston. The Constitution gives us all the right to “peacefully assemble” and make our voices heard. The Constitution never gave us the right to commit larceny, murder or damage any other person’s property.
So before you go calling the Jan. 6 rioters “murderers,” you need think back to last summer when 50 police officers were killed, along with many other Americans.
Thousands of people spurred on by Antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement are the cause of these needless deaths. Those are the real murderers.
Michael Gormley
Lenore
Little set the bar low
The Idaho Salmon Work Group, sent off by Gov. Brad Little with instructions to avoid dam breaching, certainly passed the low bar of his expectations. ...
The work group responded with an insipid group report that would merely ensure the slide of salmon toward extinction.
The group emphasized increased hatchery output in the Snake River basin. Hatcheries do nothing to help endangered wild salmon and steelhead.
The report also pushes habitat improvement. But most spawning and rearing areas for wild salmon and steelhead lie in pristine tributaries in protected wilderness and do not need habitat modification. ...
Half the smolts that migrate past Lewiston die before reaching Bonneville Dam. Each hydro project (reservoir and dam) kills about 8 percent. Smolts that do reach the Columbia River estuary suffer additional stress-related mortality.
Science shows survival of salmon from smolt-to-adult return must reach an average 4 percent to provide sufficient spawning adults to begin salmon increases. In most post-dam years, SAR has rarely reached 1 percent.
Some commodity groups blame reduced ocean productivity for poor SARs. They fail to explain why salmon in the John Day and Yakima rivers, downstream from the four lower Snake River dams, have higher SARs than do Snake River salmon. Salmon from all three rivers face similar mortality and productivity in the sea. ...
I call the work group report insipid because it fails to admit most wild salmon habitat lacks spawning adults because of hydro projects. Little ensured that failure by taking breaching off the table.
Don Chapman
McCall
Got the shot
My wife and I received our COVID-19 shots today from Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.
The process was extremely well-organized, from making the appointments to getting the vaccination. We would like to thank SEL for their kindness and generosity. SEL is truly a valuable asset to our area.
Wayne and Linda Vantrease
Lewiston