Correcting Dugger
Why can’t supporters of former President Donald Trump get their facts straight?
Marvin Dugger’s May 9 column is filled with errors. ...
With regard to NATO: The U.S. pays 16 percent (not Dugger’s “almost the full bill”) of its share to run the organization. In 2014, member countries promised to raise their defense budgets to 2 percent of gross domestic product by 2024. That goal was on a steep upswing when Trump took office.
Dugger is also wrong when he writes that former President Barack Obama gave Ukraine just “food and blankets.” In 2015, we gave Ukraine $195 million in military aid, including 230 armored Humvees.
It’s also false to claim that Trump’s Ukraine aid, which he threatened to withhold until he got dirt on the Bidens, “stopped Russian forces in their tracks.” Russian President Vladimir Putin did not cease supporting rebels in eastern Ukraine, and then he ordered 80,000 troops to the border at the end of Trump’s term.
President Joe Biden has responded decisively with $275 million in military aid. In March, C-17 cargo planes started carrying supplies to the Ukrainian army. Putin has now announced that Russian forces will return to their barracks on May 1.
Dugger is also incorrect when he states that Trump’s sanctions stopped the building of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany. Obama also thought that sending more Russian natural gas to Europe was a security threat, and Biden agrees.
European leaders, however, are determined to go ahead with the pipeline’s completion.
Nick Gier
Moscow