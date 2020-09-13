Selective outrage
It was heartening to read defenses of editorial cartoonist Mike Luckovich and the Tribune’s publication of his work in the Sept. 6 letters and column by Jeff Sayre, who also trades in political controversy. As the guy who invited Luckovich on board, and Marty Trillhaase’s predecessor in editing the Opinion page, I have long found Luckovich a worthy successor to celebrated cartoonists such as the Washington Post’s Herb Block. Block once drew Richard Nixon emerging from a sewer manhole.
Speaking of presidents, let us not forget that many of those readers expressing outrage over Luckovich are ardent supporters of our current president, Donald Trump. Did I miss their condemnation of Trump when he repeatedly referred to his 2016 opponent — who had never been charged with, let alone convicted of, any crime — as “crooked Hillary”?
Or when he called the late Sen. John McCain, a naval aviator who spent more than five years in a torture-ridden North Vietnamese prison, “a loser”?
Or when he this year accused television host Joe Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, of murder, without even a suggestion of evidence for such a shameful claim?
Yes, Luckovich is a provocateur, like his fellow cartoonists and columnists, including Sayre. But I have yet to see him come anywhere near Trump’s frequent assaults on truth and decency. Would some readers have the Tribune reject all mention of those outrages?
Jim Fisher
Moscow
Out of touch
A recent guest editorial (“Keep the lights on at your community newspaper”) from the Everett (Wash.) Herald is a bleeding example of how far out of touch American media have become.
The Herald rightly describes the financial situation newspapers face. It demonstrates an astonishing failure, however, to recognize reality, choosing instead to blame the pandemic for their own failings.
There was a time when the media operated by the same primary economic rule as other businesses: providing customer service.
As newspapers move further leftward, succumbing to “fake news” or worse, selectively reporting news tilted toward leftist agendas, they (surprisingly?) lose subscribers. With subscribers gone, advertisers seek other ways to reach the broader spectrum of potential customers. This is Economics 101.
The Herald suggests financing its losses on the backs of taxpayers with tax credits, which is simply another form of taxing you and me, so they can avoid their fair share.
The Herald supports taxing those subscribers and advertisers deserting them (and everybody else) to support the Herald. The Tribune’s headline excuse that this is a “Guest editorial, another newspaper’s opinion” fools no thinking person. The left thinks government should pay for and dictate every phase of existence. The Tribune, by printing this nonsense, apparently agrees.
The Tribune’s readership can’t believe it is a conservative newspaper. One conservative column and cartoon each Sunday doesn’t balance the page’s otherwise leftist perspective or the generally leftist beat of the news aggregators the Tribune pays for — the Associated Press and McClatchy — or the weekday cartoonists.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston