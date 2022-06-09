Topsy-turvy taxes
Marty Trillhaase is right. Capping the Idaho property tax exemption instead of indexing it annually was a bad move. ...
Full disclosure: Our family home, which represents my sister’s and nephew’s financial security, has been affected by this issue.
But even an annual rate based on the housing index fails to address what’s topsy-turvy about property taxes.
What Nez Perce County Assessor Daniel J. Anderson called baking a cake in William L. Spence’s May 23 article seems more like cooking the books to taxpayers.
Nothing against the assessor, his staff or the county commissioners, but they’re dealers in a rigged game.
Imagine wanting to spend $100,000 this year and being able to tell your boss he’ll have to raise your salary accordingly.
That’s what Nez Perce County, along with other taxing entities, does with your property taxes.
This maneuver enables an apparent low tax rate while increasing revenue through inflated home values — all nice and legal but is it proper?
Idaho needs to stop tying property taxes directly to the housing market altogether.
Your home does not become more valuable because someone else sold a similar home.
Property tax should be tied to the price you paid for your home. When and if you sell it, the buyers are taxed at the new value.
Taxing entities would have to set their budgets to that total known amount, not the other way around.
If they want more money, they can raise rates or cut services and take the political hit.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Serving the NRA
There I was, putting together a letter on the loosely termed Republican liars of Washington, D.C., when it was announced that 19 elementary school children and two teachers were killed in Uvalde, Texas, by a crazed, well-armed teenager and defacto shooters — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz — truly pieces of human solid waste — on May 24.
Assists in the killings go to the other 49 Republican senators.
Make no mistake, these lawmakers’ cowardice and inaction on gun legislation are the driving factors in the deaths of innocent school kids and 10 elderly people in a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket.
Even though the former Republicans didn’t pull the trigger, they are responsible for these murders just the same because of a mistaken and foolish belief that the Second Amendment is God.
Abbott warrants extra credit for his 2015 remarks to state residents to “get with the program” and purchase more armaments. Why? Because the state of Texas is ranked second gun in purchases to the libtards of California.
He said it with a straight face.
New information is coming out that the Texas police are as worthless and inept as Vladimir Putin’s soldiers. Imagine that. ...
Abbott, Cruz, the aforementioned senators and the majority of House Republicans all are unfit to serve in their positions of authority, I feel. They have forsaken their representation and pay homage to the National Rifle Association. One and all, they should be ousted from public service. ...
Unfortunately, the lies have become truth.
Jim Roach
Moscow