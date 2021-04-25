Teachers get no respect
Thank you, Lewiston Tribune for borrowing Tuesday’s editorial from the Post Register of Idaho Falls, calling out Idaho lawmakers for saying they respect teachers when clearly they do not.
In defense of the lawmakers, I believe they are sincere in their pronouncement of respect. The problem arises out of confusion.
They confuse the meaning of “respect” and the phrase “lip service.”
There is a two-fold difference they missed. First, they are spelled differently and then the different meaning follows.
The first will pay the rent and cover transportation and put food on the table; the second only adds hot air to our drought-stricken state.
Steven R. Evans
Lapwai
Re-think lawns
Perhaps the idea of a perfectly level, uniformly green lawn is totally out of date.
With many beneficial organisms such as pollinating insects, honey-making bees and beautiful butterflies facing extinction, it’s time to change our old habits. And who would deny children the joy of making dandelion necklaces or searching for four leaf clovers?
People have realized the necessity of trees and are planting more. Now it’s time to look at the lawn beneath those trees.
Sandra Schmidt Cash
Clarkston
Watch Chauvin’s hands
I keep watching Derek Chauvin’s hands when the news shows show him killing George Floyd.
With his knee on his victim’s neck, this single-minded police officer shoved his left fist into his own left pocket, thus sacrificing his balance to inflict maximum weight and greater agony.
No member of the prosecution should see that fist for what it was — an act of sadism and hate — and allow it if it is brought to light.
Judith Lougee
Clarkston
Not satisfied
In a March 7 editorial, Marty Trillhaase claimed that the Idaho bill on delivering ballots (House Bill 223) “would charge anyone who collects and delivers more than six ballots from other family members with a felony.”
As I read the bill here: https://legislature.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/sessioninfo/2021/legislation/H0223.pdf ... it clearly said “six (6) such ballots at a time,” which to me means an authorized individual could drop off six ballots, go get six more, and drop those off as well — no harm, no foul.
I emailed Trillhaase directly to make certain we were looking at the same document and was answered with a request to write a letter to the editor, a non sequitur response that sounded to me like being told to, well, let’s say go jump in the lake.
After all, how could a letter to the editor answer my question? Either Trillhaase misrepresented the contents of the bill or my interpretation of the text was somehow in error — or we were looking at two different documents.
Having been assured that the request for a letter was sincere, I said I would comply and now I have.
But I don’t see how it satisfies my request for clarification.
Thomas A.
Hennigan
Asotin
Who’s prejudiced?
I just read the letter from Charlotte Omoto about police brutality. It is one of the most ridiculous letters I have ever read (since her last one).
She tells a story “decades old” about her encounter with the (probably only officer to be found in Palouse at that time) officer on duty.
It seemed to be about dogs and leash laws. After she made a rude remark to the officer, she claims she was “thrown down on the gravel road and started to bleed profusely.”
Meanwhile, her loving and caring husband (forget the bleeding profusely) runs to the house to get a camera as the officer “zoomed” off in his car.
You are so prejudiced against police that I wonder who you are going to call if you have a real emergency.
And not all cops are prejudiced against people of color.
You are the one who shows real prejudice.
Shame on you.
Laura Stilson
Lewiston