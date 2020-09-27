Like this cartoonist? Tell us at Martyt@lmtribune.com.
Backs Marinella
Judge G. Scott Marinella is the right choice for Superior Court Judge — Asotin, Columbia and Garfield counties.
I have known Marinella professionally for more than 10 years. He possesses 36 years of combined diverse, solid judicial and legal experience. He is currently an elected District Court judge and Superior Court commissioner. His legal experience also includes many years as a private practice attorney and as a deputy prosecuting attorney.
In reference to an article dated July 22 in the Lewiston Tribune, Marinella’s opponent made light of the duties of a District Court judge. This is a common tactic in judicial races when the opponent cannot match the judicial experience and/or qualifications of the other candidate.
To clarify District Court duties, Marinella handles traffic infractions, misdemeanor/gross misdemeanor criminal cases, including all pre-trial motions, plea and sentencing changes.
Many criminal cases involve domestic violence, protection orders and anti-harassment/stalking orders. He is also responsible for impaneling a fair and impartial jury, making evidentiary decisions and managing all aspects of both civil and criminal jury trials. This does not include the additional duties as a Superior Court commissioner.
Experience matters. Marinella is intelligent, hard-working and he is well prepared to be your next Asotin, Columbia and Garfield counties Superior Court judge.
He cares deeply about his family and the communities he serves. He believes all cases are important. Marinella will be an excellent addition to the Superior Court bench.
Joseph M. Burrowes
Benton-Franklin
Superior Court judge
West Richland
Disgrace to the badge
Moscow Police Chief James Fry: I just read about the arrest of Sean and Rachel Bohnet. ...
I am very disappointed to see this type of police activity being done in the great state of Idaho.
I am very curious as to what crime these two people were charged with and when that law was voted into place by the Idaho Legislature.
I am also curious as to the oath of office that you and your jackbooted thugs repeated while you were all being sworn in as law enforcement officers.
I am pretty sure it did not say that you would violate the civil rights of the people that you were hired to serve. Or is it that you only serve your masters and do what it is that they tell you to do in order to protect your job, paycheck and retirement?
I should remind you that a citizen does not need to show a police officer his identification unless there is suspicion of a crime being committed. ...
I would also like to ask you to respond to the allegations in regard to the wedding that the mayor of Moscow and some of the Moscow police officers attended, where people were not wearing masks. Wouldn’t this be construed as a two-tier justice system and that what is good for the people is not good for the politicians and police? ...
You, sir, are a disgrace to the badge that you wear and to the profession of law enforcement.
Jason Trabakoolas
Caldwell
Losing momentum
When “Food Truck Night” started last year, I thought it would be beneficial to the area as well as a night out with family and friends. It appears that the number of trucks and patrons is being reduced each month. Fewer patrons results in fewer trucks which goes round and round.
I wonder if people are not going for the same reason that I will probably not go next year. The music is so loud that you can not carry on a conversation at your table and most of the tables in the shade are right in front of the speakers. It is even difficult to place an order because of the loud music. I don’t even see the need for the live music, but if you must have it, turn it down. ...
I also suggest that additional tents be set up to have more tables in the shade.
The truck owners are not going to come if they don’t make a profit. ...
Is it possible to get companies to sponsor a night? They could set up a booth and promote their products. This might give enough funds so that the vendors could receive some sort of a guaranteed profit with the result of more vendors. ...
Your change in date from the first to second Tuesday will put you in competition with Happy Days’ veteran’s meal day when or if that resumes. ...
Please make your feelings known so that this potentially beneficial event will continue.
John Rawson
Lewiston
Challenges reporting
One of the things that is challenging to people who consume news is the frequent interjection of opinion and reporting it as news.
Good editors would capture these reporters’ errors and clean up the writing.
In the Sept. 20 front-page article “A time for review,” Michael Wells reported, “Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck cutting off his air supply for more than eight minutes. ... ”
I have read transcripts of the autopsies of Floyd and there is no consensus to Floyd’s death. One concludes asphyxiation and the others did not. Hopefully the science and not politics will come to the correct answer, but at this point reporting, “cutting off his air supply” is conjecture by the Lewiston Tribune’s reporter.
The event was horrible and did not have to happen. However, the media should not be pouring salt in our country’s wounds by inaccurate reporting.
Also, the police tactic of a carotid hold is not a “choke hold” (another example of inaccurate reporting by Wells).
Mike Cloke
Clarkston
Thanks, coaches
I wanted to thank Lewiston High School coaches for a great senior girl’s soccer night. I also want to thank all the Lady Bengals for having a great team this year, whose members are very supportive of each other. Finally, I would like to thank LHS staff and all of Idaho athletic departments for having a fall sports season. I know it is very important to the student athletes and especially the seniors.
Go Bengals.
Eric Kokernak
Lewiston
Horrified by cartoon
As a longtime subscriber to the Lewiston Tribune, I look forward to my paper delivered on my porch each day. Thursday was no exception. When I came to the Opinion page, I was horrified to see the editorial cartoon: “Opinion of Gary Varvel titled “Last wish.”
It was indecent and offensive in too many ways to list in this space but here are the most egregious:
l Demeaning a woman’s hard fought right to choose.
l Shamefully and degradingly depicting a woman’s uterus in a cartoon.
l And besmirching the legacy of the honorable Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with the disgraceful depiction and abrasive message it sent along with intentionally and disrespectfully using her last name without her hard-earned title. She devoted her entire adult life tirelessly advocating for equal rights and equal protection under the law for everyone with astounding success. Hers was a life well lived as she made the lives and futures of millions of others far better.
Introducing new editorial cartoons of more conservative stripes is understandable albeit less than palatable for many readers. It is my “fervent wish” that this be the last installment of Varvel’s distasteful scrawl.
Margaret Peyou
Pullman
Backs Kersting-Lark, Love
If ever there was an ideal role model of a volunteer devoted to civic engagement, it would be Dulce Kersting-Lark. Besides her full-time job as director of the Latah County Historical Society, she is a very active member of the Lions Club, the Latah County Parks Board and the League of Women Voters of Moscow. I have greatly enjoyed working with her directly and have been very impressed with her leadership and problem-solving abilities.
Kersting-Lark is absolutely devoted to Idaho, has a firm grasp of the issues that our state legislature needs to address, and has creative ideas for solving problems. View the informative videos on her website at dulceforidaho.com.
Although I have not known Renee Love as long as I have known Kersting-Lark, I have been very impressed with the newsletters on her website (reneeloveforidaho.com) that have comprehensive analyses of Idaho issues: housing, poverty, climate change, prisons, mental and behavioral health, health care, discrimination, and violence. She has clearly done her homework.
As a scientist and small business owner, Love has a unique perspective, broad experience, and scientific expertise to bring to the Idaho Legislature.
I urge you to vote for Dulce Kersting-Lark for House Seat A and Renee Love for House Seat B to represent District 5 in the Idaho Legislature.
Lee Anne Eareckson
Viola
Eating crow
So why is Clarkston City Attorney Todd Richardson still the city attorney?
Richardson, who represents our city government, just cost us taxpayers $25,000 in the recent settlement in the Mark Domino case, a case that should have been dropped long ago.
This has been a terrible representation of our city and where have the mayor and city council been? They apparently didn’t care about Domino’s rights. Their silence makes them complicit. Our city government is more like a ruling junta than an objective body, towing the line of deniability until the bitter end.
You took away a man’s liberty and tried to rub his nose in it, all the while protecting your jobs. You didn’t count on this man to stand up against your tyranny. And now you have to eat crow. You should pay with your jobs.
Richard Hayward
Clarkston
What Jesus would want
It appears that Gabriel Rench and members of Christ Church of Moscow have forgotten that Jesus had commanded us all in the first of two great commandments to submit our lives in love to the highest authority in the universe, namely the lord your God.
And in the second great commandment, he had instructed us to also “love your neighbor as yourself.”
Furthermore, in several of Paul’s epistles, Christians were instructed to submit to local authorities because they were given authority from above, especially when their expectation is consistent with God’s rules.
So why is wearing a mask and observing social distancing like loving your neighbor and as a consequence observing local authority? The reason is really rather simple but subtle. You and I may not be aware that we carry the coronavirus and could infect others. This is what asymptomatic means.
So we wear our masks and practice social distancing to prevent from infecting others because we may be unaware that we are carrying a rather cruel and covert virus.
So to Rench and others: It is not a matter of our civil rights. Instead, we observe the local rule because we love God and people.
John Claassen
Moscow
Setting record straight
Kathy Hedberg’s article on Friday contains a mischaracterization of my public service record. “I’ve done a lot of public service on boards and commissions (mainly in Alaska), ...” is a misquote.
My website states I’m serving on the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation Board, and volunteer for the Syringa Hospital Hospice. I’ve also served on the Union Highway District, Grangeville Rural Fire District, Grangeville Chamber of Commerce, Pine Tree Community Credit Union, the state of Idaho EMS Advisory Committee, Idaho Hospital Association and the Idaho Rural Health Association.
In Alaska, I served on the Juneau Board of Education, the Nome Common Council, the Alaska Center for Rural Health and the Alaska Public Health Association.
The other candidate is quoted as saying, “But maybe just my being born and raised here. ... ”
Does he believe being county commissioner is a birthright?
Facts: During the last 10 years, the population of Idaho County increased 1.25 percent (16,267 to 16,513). However, during that time the county budget increased 65 percent ($15.2 million to $25.2 million). During the last 10 years, rural garbage disposal fees increased 51 percent ($1.3 million to $1.98 million).
Although I wasn’t born here, this is my home. As a former CEO with 30-plus years of budget experience, I have the knowledge and experience to help address and solve these huge tax increases unrelated to population growth. We must act now because sales tax revenue is estimated to be down at least 20 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joe Cladouhos
Grangeville
Wiped out
As I write this on Friday, the United States has surpassed 7 million cases of the COVID-19 virus and 203,481 people have died from it.
What do the numbers mean? Look at it this way: It means the entire populations of 10 regional counties would be gone, adults and children alike.
Everyone in the five counties of north central Idaho (Nez Perce, Idaho, Latah, Clearwater and Lewis counties) would be dead. Everyone in five counties contiguous to north central Idaho (Asotin, Whitman, Valley, Adams and Benewah Counties) would have also died. Per the 2018 census reports, these 10 counties have a combined population of 206,592.
By the time you read this, the death toll will probably exceed that amount.
Imagine no one living in this vast area we call home.
That’s what 203,481 people gone today would look like.
How to see the meaning of 7 million cases? It means every person in the states of Idaho, Oregon and Montana would have contracted the virus.
The future?
Without America getting a handle on reducing infections, add in the entire population of Kootenai County of 161,505 people dead, too. As, per recent statistical models, at least 168,000 more deaths are predicted by the end of the year. How many more counties of death equivalents will be added as the months of 2021 progress?
It’s staggering as well as relatedly evident we must do better to curtail this contagion.
Frances Conklin
Cottonwood
Not surprised
In Tuesday’s edition of the Lewiston Tribune, the city fathers support City Manager Alan Nygaard.
Well duh.
They hired this alien from — it may as well have been Mars — so who could have guessed that they would support this over-paid, money-grabbing tax-dollar-spending alien to Idaho.
He supports all of their efforts to spend and tax us, the citizens, to death. Any feel-good project that they can come up with, he will push through.
We need to drain the local swamp. How about some real working citizens from our area? Just like all of the government entities, the incumbents’ main mission is to make money, increase their fortunes and appear to be indispensable.
Roy Dotson
Lewiston
Had enough?
Most Americans have probably had enough of the lawlessness, destruction, and continuous degradation of America in blue cities in blue states. There is no synergism whatsoever between blue mayors and their residents, Democrats and Republicans alike, who are suffering the losses of their downtown businesses to the burn-loot-murder crowd known as Black Lives Matter and antifa. This is not about Black lives, anymore, but instead the advancement of the “woke movement,” promoted by millennials of this new cancel culture.
Their ultimate goal is to eliminate capitalism, Christianity, history, statues, monuments, the anthem, the flag and to promote socialism.
Videos of the destruction show predominantly young white soy boys with blue hair and skinny pants throwing fire bombs at police, setting storefronts and police cars on fire, pulling innocent victims out of their vehicles and assaulting them.
When you have the left wanting very little or no border security, promoting police defunding, releasing felons and wishing the Second Amendment to be gone forever, this violence, upheaval and lawlessness will get even worse.
It is happening right now in California and politicians from that state are wanting desperately to manage the rest of the country. It should now be obvious to all what’s going on and what could happen if they succeed.
John Webb
Reubens