Ride on, Bob
In response to Lewiston City Counselor Bob Blakey’s pontification in the Aug. 6 Lewiston Tribune whether or not to close the door to the city council: I say get on that electric bike of yours and close the door.
I wish Blakey was worn out a little sooner when it comes to asking people for their money. I have watched my city bills triple in the past few years. It’s wonderful when it costs more to take a shower in Lewiston than it does to heat, cool and electrify your home.
Did Blakey truly visit Union Gospel Mission in Spokane? Is it truly his wish for Lewiston to have that kind of a mess anywhere in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley?
You say UGM doesn’t need training wheels from the city. Yet you prefer a location near the police so they can keep an eye on it. What position does he really take? UGM can either run at full speed or needs taxpayer resources to keep the public safe and them in check.
Whatever Blakey decides, don’t take them old guns downtown. Remember the ordinance Blakey wanted that would have banned lawful citizens from possessing firearms downtown.
I really don’t want this sitting city council to control a city manager.
Having an elected mayor who can be held accountable by the citizens feels American to me. Happy voting.
Karra Armstrong
Lewiston