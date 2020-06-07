Not that long ago
A scene from the film “The Great Debaters” worth noting:
“In Texas ... they lynch Negroes. My teammates and I saw a man strung up by his neck and set on fire. We drove through a lynch mob, pressed our faces against the floorboard. I looked at my teammates. I saw the fear in their eyes — and worse — the shame.
“What was this Negro’s crime that he should be hung, without trial, in a dark forest filled with fog? Was he a thief? Was he a killer? Or just a Negro? Was he a sharecropper? A preacher? Were his children waiting up for him? And who are we to just lie there and do nothing?
“No matter what he did, the mob was the criminal, but the law did nothing, just left us wondering why.
“My opponent says, ‘Nothing that erodes the rule of law can be moral.’ But there is no rule of law in the Jim Crow South, not when Negroes are denied housing, turned away from schools, hospitals — and not when we are lynched.
“St. Augustine said, ‘An unjust law is no law at all,’ which means I have a right, even a duty, to resist — with violence or civil disobedience. You should pray I choose the latter.”
The Black Lives Matter hashtag already implies all lives matter, including white lives. The Black Lives Matter hashtag was created by black people, for black people, to black people to remind black people that their lives also have value.
You should all pray.
James Foley
Kamiah
Here we go again
The government and the Fed are making the same mistakes with this financial crisis that they made in 2008: giving billions to the corporations and chump change to the 99 percent who desperately need financial help.
They can never seem to grasp that we have a consumer-driven economy and it has always been the consumer who has spent this country out of financial crises.
Millions of unemployed Americans have yet to see any unemployment checks after two months without work, due to absurd SNAFUS and downright criminality in the unemployment systems across the country. But they are supposed to be able to exist on $1,200 indefinitely, according to Mitch McConnell and his cronies.
What’s needed is not another paltry chump change “stimulus check,” but regular, monthly checks in amounts sufficient to get the majority of working people back on their feet and feeling comfortable about spending again until the crisis eases and the economy is recovering.
Continuing the further distribution of wealth upwards to the corporations and the rich is a recipe for disaster. They do not spend their wealth; they invest it, collect interest on it and use it for stock buybacks.
To say that giving them billions will help the economy is not just a gross misrepresentation of the facts, but an outright crock. Such action benefits no one but the rich.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Cancel the election
Back before 24 hour “news” networks, I remember listening to Walter Cronkite on CBS and Chet Huntley and David Brinkley on NBC.
These men told us in an hour a day what was going on in the world. They didn’t tell us what they thought, what their network thought or what we should think. They just told us what was happening. Imagine that.
Also, they reported on many things from all over the world in one report. Today, all the networks have one subject at a time round the clock. Now it is China virus. Before that it was impeachment. Maybe soon they will move on to the 2020 election. Who knows?
Too bad Walter isn’t still around.
On the election subject since so much other stuff has been canceled, we could just cancel the presidential election and give President Donald Trump another four years.
Think of the money saved and the networks wouldn’t have to change the subject for another six months. Just a thought.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Thanks Mr. President
With all the horror of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans needed a leader to provide remedy and assurance. President Donald Trump, you did that. You said it was a hoax. Then you said it would be gone in April and we would only lose a dozen souls. Your brilliant delay to action lifted the national spirit at a cost of only tens of thousands of lives.
But it got worse. So you advised people to take any drug that might help, inject light into their bodies and ingest cleaners. Still the problem got worse. Your genius goes unappreciated and you get no credit.
Then the American melting pot boiled over again and caused mass protests worldwide when George Floyd was murdered. No worries. On May 31, when protesters were in Lafayette Square across the street from the White House and you could hear the screams, sirens and flash grenades, see the fires out your window and sniff a little teargas, you took command.
Possibly during a flashback from your Vietnam days, you performed in your perfect way. You turned off all the lights in the White House and cowered in the basement.
Thanks. Great job, mission accomplished. Tired of winning.
Richard Strongoni
Moscow