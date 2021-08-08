Ban bullying
Bullying should be banned because bullies don’t know what’s going on in someone else’s life.
Bella Black
Lewiston
Same old story
It’s becoming a predictable routine here in Idaho. A would-be patriarch engages in verbal gay-bashing, then staggers out full of arrows like St. Anthony or John Wayne to strut and fret his hour upon the stage as a religious martyr whose freedom of speech and religion have been harmed by someone calling out their bigotry. Cue Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”
So if the histrionic and fundamentally disingenuous performances by these pompous frauds count as both free speech and religious freedom, then I’ll exercise my versions of the same and say that what they are preaching is nothing I recognize as either divine or moral or just. Rather, it is mean-spirited bullying against “the least of us,” some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and families, fellow Americans who have spent their whole lives enduring humiliation, name-calling and shaming for something they no more chose than you choose your skin color, place of birth or body type.
Gay, lesbian, queer, and transgender Americans have suicide and depression rates magnitudes higher than their straight counterparts, and their lives are made much harder by religious bigots who insist that they are willful sinners and hated by God for it.
And while we’re clearing up misperceptions, the purpose of a college or university is not to produce degrees and certificates — that’s what printing presses and photocopiers are for.
Rather, colleges are communities of reciprocal learning, with mutual trust and mutual respect as necessary preconditions for that learning to happen.
Chris Norden
Moscow
Disregards student rights
As a former colleague of Logan Fowler, I was not surprised to see his homophobic, discriminatory diatribe in the July 31 Lewiston Tribune.
What I am surprised to see is his increased vehemence toward the LGBTQ community. Even more shocking is the fact that he is still employed at Lewis-Clark State College.
Years ago, when he refused to publish a communication to students about an LGBTQ club activity, based on his belief, the college let that slide. In any other business, that type of refusal to do one’s job would result in a firing, one would hope.
At a time when inclusion, diversity, acceptance, tolerance and love is most needed in society, it is disheartening to see such exclusionary, condemning language come from a communications director representing a liberal arts institution.
As a former employee of LCSC, I witnessed Fowler’s inability to separate church and state on more than one occasion. As an advocate for acceptance, inclusivity and diversity, I know that Fowler is entitled to his beliefs. What he is not entitled to is a blatant disregard of students’ rights to know about all activities and opportunities on campus, even those that Fowler judges unacceptable.
Nikol Roubidoux
Forest Grove, Ore.
Still time to act
Is it time yet to confront climate change? The weather we’ve experienced this summer foreshadows what we will experience more and more frequently in coming years.
The situation isn’t hopeless. There’s still time to avert the most damaging effects of climate change, but it’s going to take a national commitment. Among the policies the Congress can enact this year is to place a price on carbon dioxide pollution. Multiple sources confirm that carbon pricing alone will reduce the U.S.’s greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030.
There are several well-crafted bills ready for congressional consideration and all of them will use the proceeds from the fee to protect U.S. households from the financial impacts of rising costs during the transition to clean energy.
All it takes now is for Congress to act. Our senators need to hear from us that “Yes, the time has come to put a price on carbon.”
One useful and very user-friendly tool for doing this is at https://citizensclimatelobby.org.
There’s a strong possibility that a decision on climate action will be undertaken in the Senate in the next 10 days. So now is the time to act.
Mary DuPree
Moscow