Disaster prevented
I would like to thank the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputies, the county fire crew, several neighbors and some people I had never met who came to our aid to fight a lightning-caused fire in a wheat field behind our house in Tammany Wednesday night.
No words can describe how hard these good people worked to save our property with a few garden hoses and a lot of courage.
Thank you and may God bless all of you.
Rich Masters
Lewiston
Flying Old Glory
It has been a long time coming, but Old Glory is finally flying on a 40-foot flagpole at the Wheatland Fire Protection District Fire Station.
It is amazing how many people and businesses responded to help with this project. Our district is an all-volunteer district.
Our chief, firefighters, staff and commissioners all serve many hours a month without monetary compensation. We operate on a very meager budget and we have kept our promise to the district patrons not to raise the tax rate levy since the district was formed in 2007.
On behalf of the WFPD, I want to give a great big thank you to the following:
l MikeTatko and his Avista Crew.
l Andy Shoemacher and Clearwater Industries.
l Greg Morton and Wilbert Pre Cast.
l Brandon Blackwell of Absolute Machine.
l All of our volunteers.
Again, thank you. All of your efforts are appreciated
Steve Rice
Commissioner
Wheatland Fire
Protection District
Lewiston