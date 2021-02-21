Status quo not working
Upon retiring from the Marine Corps, we moved to Lewiston 40 years ago and have loved every minute of it.
We raised our two children here and sent them off to the University of Idaho.
It is understandable that many valley residents are initially opposed to Congressman Mike Simpson’s proposal to breach the dams to save the salmon and steelhead.
It is easy to prefer the status quo and just leave things the way they are.
But the status quo is not working.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is not growing in pace with the rest of Idaho.
The economic energy is in Boise, Coeur d’Alene, Twin Falls and Idaho Falls, not Lewiston.
The salmon and steelhead that have been a part of our valley life for so long are not doing well. Spring chinook are on the path to extinction and are not capable of providing fishing opportunities.
It is time that we demand that our elected and civic leaders use the same vision in looking at the opportunities for our valley in the Simpson plan that we used in overwhelmingly deciding to build our new high school as an investment in our future.
We must demand that our representatives in Congress, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, take a fair look at the Simpson plan and not become the obstacle that causes the millions of dollars earmarked for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to vanish.
Keith and Marilyn Carlson
Lewiston
Stand together
As the old saying goes, together we stand, divided we fall.
If we’d all get together and wear face masks in public, for a while, we could kill out this coronavirus.
We’re the hosts for this virus. It lives off us.
Or I guess we can become extinct like the dinosaurs.
Kathy Bonaparte
Orofino
Ridiculous legislation
Whoa. Please read William Spence’s front page article in the Feb. 11 Lewiston Tribune.
It’s unbelievable how our state legislators are driveling away time and our taxes to propose ridiculous legislation — legislation to control our voting rights, remove and cancel the power of local governance and that of independent state offices.
Where is the Republican hands off “freedom to the people and limited government”?
Remember the names of these legislators proposing and supporting this stifling control. Then make informed decisions next time you vote.
Stephen Ford
Genesee
Seeds of violence
When thinking about violence, we must remember that the end does not justify the means.
Peaceful protesting that does not hurt anyone else is one of our constitutional rights. However, when violence occurs, that part should be subject to just laws, whether it occurs in Portland, Seattle, Washington, D.C., or in intentional abortions that take the lives of innocent, voiceless babies.
If we don’t think that those 60 million children are/were human lives, we need to study the science and learn the truth.
History teaches us that denying the humanity of any group of human beings only leads to more problems. Perhaps we should consider promoting nonviolent options such as adoption.
If we encourage violence in one area, it increases the chances of it happening in other places. The root cause is lack of respect for human life and for God who created us.
Doris Kaufman
Lewiston
Second thoughts
Regarding dam removals to favor salmon and steelhead populations: As an old and retired steelheader — flies and trolling — I generally favor anything to improve the health of anadromous fish. I fought hard in the 1960s to discourage dam building. Later, however, when Lower Granite Dam was opened and the lake emptied, I was appalled with the damage wrought on roads and levies. The cracks and slumps were amazing. The evidence is still extant after these years.
I urge those who favor dam removal to consider infrastructure destruction.
Jack Rogers
Pullman