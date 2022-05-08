Write in Rognstad
Write in Shelby Rognstad for governor on your Idaho Democratic primary ballot.
Due to a technical error, Rognstad does not appear on the Idaho Democratic primary ballot, but he is the right choice for governor of Idaho. If he gets enough write in votes, then he will be the Democrat candidate in the general election.
Rognstad is the only pro-choice candidate for governor of Idaho.
If you respect a woman’s rights, then you must vote for Shelby.
Rognstad has been elected two terms to be mayor of Sandpoint and previously served on the city council. He has begun several businesses, graduated from the University of Idaho, is an Idaho native and is married with two children.
Rognstad wants to lead Idaho away from extremism and back to basics. He has shown himself to be able to communicate with both Republicans and Democrats. Write in Shelby Rognstad for governor on your Democratic primary ballot on or by May 17.
That is what we are doing in our house.
Linda and Bob Pike
Moscow
Voting for his uncle
I am writing in support of Lynn Guyer for the Idaho House in District 7, Seat A.
I have known Lynn for 50 years. He is my uncle.
He was born and raised in Idaho, graduating from Weiser High School and Lewis-Clark State College with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. He worked for 30 years for the Idaho Department of Correction in mulitiple capacities, including correctional officer, employment development coordinator, probation/parole officer, manager of probation/parole in District 5 (Twin Falls) and finally ending his career in Cottonwood after 13 years as the warden of North Idaho Correctional Institution.
Some of Lynn’s qualities are he is honest, hard-working and has strong Christian values.
I will be voting for Lynn Guyer on May 17 and I hope you do also.
Jason Guyer
Lewiston
Elect Coleman
I would like to show my unconditional support for Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman for 2nd District Court judge.
Coleman has shown the ability, integrity and hard work to be the next 2nd District Court judge.
I had the opportunity to work with Coleman when I was hired as the chief deputy with the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office in 2019. In my 28 years of law enforcement experience, I have had the opportunity to work with many prosecutors and judges. A judge needs to have unquestionable integrity and not let personal opinions interfere with the ability to make difficult and life-changing decisions, no matter how difficult it may be.
Coleman and the prosecutor’s office have shown the highest degree of integrity and helped the county navigate difficult criminal and civil issues while putting the citizens and victims at the top of their priorities.
As the next 2nd District Court judge, Coleman will have the difficult task of making those decisions with life-changing consequences to both victims and persons convicted of crimes. I wish him all the best as the next 2nd District Court judge. He will be a great asset to the residents of Idaho.
Tim Ottmar
Asotin
Backs Coleman
I have known Justin Coleman for years and believe that he has a solid background to serve as 2nd District Court judge. It’s not only Coleman’s legal experience, but also his personal qualities that give me confidence he would be a great judge. I had the pleasure of serving with Coleman as a board member for the Lewiston Roundup and have firsthand knowledge of how tirelessly he works and how dedicated he is to this community. His work ethic, dependability and organizational skills are something to be admired.
I fully support Justin Coleman for the position of 2nd District Court judge.
Doug Bly
Lewiston
Reelect Crabtree
I encourage you to join me in voting for Carl Crabtree to represent us in the Idaho Senate. I have worked with him on different agriculture committees in Idaho. Crabtree spent 27 years building one of the strongest 4-H programs in Idaho. He and his wife operate a successful cattle operation in Grangeville.
Crabtree is a strong conservative Republican who supports education and agriculture.
He has been endorsed by the Idaho Logging Contractors, Idaho Chooses Life, National Rifle Association and many more solid conservative organizations.
Please vote for Sen. Crabtree this May.
Mary Hasenoehrl
Lewiston
Seeks your vote
I am running for the Idaho House in District 7. I am a native of Idaho, born and raised in Weiser.
After graduating high school, I attended Lewis-Clark State College, where I obtained my B.S. criminal justice and minors in psychology and sociology. ...
After graduation, I was hired by the Idaho Department of Correction, ... a career that spanded 30 years with the last 13 as warden at North Idaho Correctional Institution before retiring in 2016.
I met my wife, Susan, when I first started at NICI and we will be married 33 years this November. ...
My political background is seven years on the Cottonwood School Board and currently a councilor for the city of Cottonwood. ...
My family and I love the Idaho outdoors, ... which I promise to do everything I can to protect so many more generations can enjoy them. I am also a member of the National Rifle Association. I am proud to be endorsed by the Idaho Professional Firefighters, Idaho Education Association, Fraternal Order of Police, Idaho General Contractor Association, Idaho Medical Association, Idaho Physicians Association, Idaho Power and Idaho Prosperity Fund.
I would ask you look at my opponent’s voting record to see why these organizations endorsed me and not him. I am also endorsed by former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter.
I promise to bring legislation forward that will be beneficial to District 7, something my opponent has not done for several years.
I am asking for your vote on May 17.
Lynn Guyer
Cottonwood
Fraudulent recount
A woman’s life was almost destroyed in the most fraudulent way. What happened to Hannah Liedkie sounds like a script from “House of Cards.” It started in 2021 with the resignation of Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, and the governor’s appointment of Lori McCann.
Eight nominees were asked questions by 36 precinct captains. Each ranked their top three; numbers were tallied.
The list was sent to the governor’s office the same day.
Lori McCann did not make the list. It was not the first time she failed to rank in the top three. McCann was also bidding for the position in 2020 after the death of Rep. Thyra Stevenson. Some believe the reason McCann did not make the top three in both attempts was because she informed the panel of her friendship with Gov. Brad Little. Could it be, some panel members were fearful that McCann would be in Little’s back pocket, passing or blocking bills?
It appears some voting members and maybe the governor were not happy that McCann did not make the top three and attempted to get her on the list by any means necessary, using a picture of Liedkie (third on list) with Bernie Sanders at the airport. Even though she was wearing a Ben Carson T-shirt, she must be a socialist.
So the list must be re-ranked and resubmitted. ...
The votes were recounted and McCann was now ranked third.
Task accomplished.
Who was behind this and why?
Vote for Claudia Dalby.
Lisa Reynaldo
Kamiah
Two questions
Keep it simple. To decide my vote, I need only two questions: What is your opinion of Jan.6? Do you think Donald Trump won the election?
I will vote for Brad Little, Scott Bedke, Phil McGrane, Lawrence Wasden and Carl Crabtree.
I am still a Republican.
Ted Wilkins
Grangeville
Endorses Crabtree
The Republican in name only label is getting tossed around a lot to describe anyone who questions the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s B.S. Specifically, it has been recently attached to both me and sitting Sen. Carl Crabtree.
My Republican roots were formed by years in the private business sector. Prior to serving the people of Idaho County as a commissioner, I was elected to the Kooskia City Council and then as Kooskia mayor.
When I won my first term to the Idaho Senate in 2000, I took the seat back that had been held by the Democrats since 1963.
I have a verifiable track record of following the U.S. Constitution, the Idaho State Constitution and the rules and laws of Idaho. In 2016, I was one of only 10 Donald Trump delegates from Idaho to the Republican National Convention. I was privileged to be a 2020 Trump delegate and I look forward supporting Trump in 2024.
Are these the credentials of a RINO or a true conservative Republican?
My experience in the political arena of local government and especially in the Idaho Senate puts me in a position to know what abilities and qualifications are needed to be a successful advocate for protecting our rights as Idahoans.
Crabtree is a conservative Republican who has those qualifications and abilities. Regardless of the avalanche of negative IFF ads about him, Crabtree has proven his effectiveness as demonstrated by his ability to work well with others — skills the real RINOs don’t have.
Skip Brandt
Kooskia
Looking good
Once again, the annual Seaport Quilters Show went off without a hitch due in large part to the generous support and youthful muscle of the Clarkston High School ROTC.
A very special shout out to Steve Heflin and Doug Lincoln for their smiles, spirit and efficient direction of all the students.
I speak for the entire guild when I say that the show looks as good as it does because of your efforts.
Elizabeth Kendrick
Lewiston