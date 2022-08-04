Breached, not removed
Joseph Krempasky, I appreciate that you are looking at all the parts of salmon restoration. Their life cycle is indeed complex and vast.
Joseph Krempasky, I appreciate that you are looking at all the parts of salmon restoration. Their life cycle is indeed complex and vast.
I would like to point out a small mistake you make. No one is suggesting the dams be removed. That is only mentioned by people who oppose doing anything. The proposal is to breach the dams.
When they were built, the Snake River was diverted around the dams. That diversion will be opened and the dams will be breached, not removed.
Dan Schmidt
Moscow
Vote Democratic
I am a third-generation Idahoan and have lived in various parts of the state, including 30 years in Lewiston.
Although I am a proud lifelong Democrat, I have worked beside and been friends with hundreds of Idaho Republicans who are as dismayed as I am by the direction of their party.
At last month’s Idaho Republican Convention, the delegates overwhelmingly voted to oppose abortion even if the life of the mother is in mortal risk (how is that pro-life?), control the form of birth control a person can use, overturn marriage equality, eliminate public education and restrict voting rights.
How is this the party that once espoused small government, local control and individual rights?
The newly elected chairwoman of the Republican Party stated: “Our guns are loaded and ready to keep this state free,” apparently endorsing violence against those with differing views.
Chairwoman Dorothy Moon needs to recognize that Idaho was much more “free” before she and her other radicalized transplants moved in.
If you’re ready to fight back against the extreme, out-of-touch Idaho GOP agenda, help elect Democrats in Idaho.
Carol Richel
Eagle
Sacrificing children
“My body my choice”— is the smoke-screen slogan that puts a kinder spin on killing babies. It is your body and it was your choice. But now there are two bodies and the other body you choose to create has a say in the matter.
Child sacrifice to Moloch has been replaced by child sacrifice to Planned Parenthood, a multibillion dollar barbaric industry leading the way, selling baby body parts from mutilated babies.
Lara Logan tells the story of a person she met who studied the ways of the global cult so that he could infiltrate the United Nations. She explains what he discovered within the cult — that there is an all out war to eliminate and eradicate God.
He explains to her that since children are created in the image of God and haven’t had enough time to be corrupted, the cult does everything in its power to inflict as much pain as possible to make children suffer in order to hurt God.
This explains the push for more abortions, the attacks on our lawmakers who overturned Roe v. Wade and the increased corruption and the sexualizing of our children in schools, by Hollywood and by Disney, among others.
Varnel Williams
Moscow
