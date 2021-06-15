Follow the money
Bonneville County Republican Central Committee fourth Vice Chairman Bryan Smith’s latest ad hominem attack on Rep. Mike Simpson and his Columbia Basin Initiative reaches a new low in Idaho Republican politics.
His innuendos and insinuations are based on information disclosed in a press release by Reps. Dan Newhouse and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, both R-Wash.
That information came from a Freedom of Information Act request made by an environmental group, the Center for Biological Diversity, whose livelihood is threatened by Simpson’s proposal. In 2018, the center received more than $18 million in donations and almost $2 million in litigation awards and settlements. ...
The Center for Biological Diversity is not above manufacturing fraudulent evidence in their efforts to “deconstruct stuff.” An Arizona rancher was awarded $600,000 in a libel suit against the center, whose appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court was denied in 2007. The Center for Biological Diversity “has never apologized and is totally unrepentant for maliciously lying about Jim Chilton,” according to a 2019 statement by the Southwest Communities Coalition.
It is troubling that two respected congressional representatives from Washington took the center’s bait and used their FOIA disclosure to impugn Rep. Simpson’s integrity. ...
This is not some nefarious liberal plot cooked up by Simpson and Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon, as insinuated by Smith, Newhouse, Rogers and The Center for Biological Diversity. It is a tactical move by an ethical, pragmatic Idaho statesman whose only interests are in the future of Idaho and the Northwest.
John R. Snyder
Idaho Falls
Itching for a meal out
I haven’t eaten in a restaurant since the pandemic shut everything down in early 2020.
I hope to do so soon, but I got out of the habit of eating out and so I haven’t done it yet. However, the possibility must be on my mind because I had a very strange dream last night.
It left me with a wish to complain to the management. But since it happened in Dreamland, I thought I would instead just put it out into the world in hopes that doing so will prevent this happening in real life.
In the dream, I was at a restaurant that is famed for its soft, steamy rolls and its sweet, sweet butter. I will name no names.
The server brought our drinks and took our order. So we sat back to await the rolls and the sweet butter.
Our food arrived, but no rolls preceded the entree. I asked the server to please bring us a basket of rolls. She obliged, but instead of rolls, the basket was full of orange peels. Not orange slices, but just the peels, with obvious teeth marks in them from whomever had consumed the flesh of the fruit.
I summoned a manager but I awoke before he/she/they arrived.
I do look forward to my first post-pandemic foray into an eating establishment, but I must say I’m a bit wary.
Perhaps it is just jitters. Let us hope so.
Christopher Jones
Lewiston
Too many lies
Why do members of Congress and senators get to hold office for a lifetime? Why are there still political signs up, even though the elections have been over for more than six months?
What is the big deal about wearing masks? There is nothing in the Constitution about masks.
You’ll put alcohol, drugs, nicotine, junk food and sugar in your body, but you won’t get a vaccine that could save your life or the lives of others?
Does the government think the people are so ignorant that we haven’t figured out gas prices always go up in the summer and have for as long as I’ve been able to buy gas? It makes no difference who the president is.
Why hasn’t there been a conversation about breaching the dams on the Columbia River? The fish have to go through those dams before they get to the Snake River.
I have many questions and have figured out there are just too many lies. So the answer to that is: Pick the lie that best suits you and go with it.
Connie Morrow
Clarkston