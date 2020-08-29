Skipping the election
I totally support the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff accused of sexual harassment and officers who live secret lives when they’re not on shift. There’s nothing like tax dollars going to support a workforce that, instead of holding each other to a higher standard, hides each other’s actions.
I’m going to skip voting this year, especially when I see who’s representing and protecting this county.
Brittany Mallery
Lewiston
Moving forward
Washington Senate Bill 6592, which was passed on March 9, addresses opportunities relating to tourism authorities and their ability to raise funds based on tourism.
It is an extension of Washington Senate Bill 1223, which was effective July 24, 2015.
This bill allows applicable taxes to be placed on lodging (hotels, motels, RV parks, etc.) if stays are shorter than 30 days.
In addition, it allows for funds raised from these lodging taxes to be used for workforce housing.
In the coming days, weeks and months, you may hear more from candidates, tourism officials and others. I assure you, whatever you hear is not the plan of one individual. It is the result of a collaborative effort from myself, the president/CEO of Visit Lewis Clark Valley Tourism, and citizens longing for a change in direction for Asotin County.
This bill enables increasing the revenue from lodging for Asotin County from outside visitors to be used to further promote, build and or lease additional entities that will build upon itself, ultimately leading to the opportunity for economic development (new business coming in) and a revenue stream for the county for years to come by building more housing.
A potential area is Deer Heights, a proposed development build near Sixth Street and Evans Road.
We have a plan and people who want to move forward and have collaboration with people who can make it happen.
Mike Henze
Clarkston
Sold out
In recent years, I have been buying an extra deer tag along with my resident deer tag. This extra deer tag is considered a nonresident tag.
I pay a nonresident price, which is substantially more. The reason I purchase the extra tag is to increase the opportunity to hunt with different friends and family.
Fish and Game has divided the deer hunts into very small hunting opportunities. Between the units, dates, deer species, hunting methods, not to mention friends and family personal schedules, trying to fit in more than one hunt is getting nearly impossible.
This year, I was unable to purchase a nonresident tag because they were all sold out (regular deer tags, 14,000; white tail deer tags, 1,500; elk tags, 12,815).
So as a resident, I was not able to purchase the same tag at the same price as a nonresident.
There are approximately 28,315 out-of-state hunters during the COVID-19 lockdowns.
While out-of-state hunters do pay for a hunting license along with the tag, it’s a choice of dollars vs. health.
Dick Mitchell
Lewiston