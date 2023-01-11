Warning from the past

Idaho’s Governor’s Message, Dec. 9, 1863: “It cannot be necessary to argue the necessity of education to the preservation of our free institutions. ... All the gold in these mountains will not save us from the fate of free nations that have gone before us if we do not educate our children, but rather make our decline more swift and sure. ... It is to the ignorance of the many, operated upon by the ambition of the few. ... “

