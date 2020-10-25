Supports Nesset
I wish I could vote for Jeff Nesset, but I can’t because I live in Clarkston. But I do urge Nez Perce County voters to elect Nesset to the county commission.
I lived in Lewiston when Nesset was the mayor. I attended a meeting and complained about the lack of a neighborhood public park. He later called me and challenged me to do something about it.
Following his suggestions, I helped organize a committee that went door to door and persuaded the majority of homeowners in the neighborhood to form a local improvement district. We agreed to tax ourselves to buy the land and pay to build the park.
Visit Syringa Park to see the result of that private/public partnership. It would never have happened without Nesset’s push and a lot of hard work by the neighborhood committee.
In subsequent years I’ve come to know Nesset as thoughtful, intelligent and honest. He doesn’t want to be commissioner because he needs a paycheck; he has a real desire to serve the public. I hope you folks on that side of the river vote for him.
Paul M. Emerson
Clarkston
Act as Americans
I hope Americans still believe in facts, truthfulness, fairness, empathy, righteousness, integrity and respect, to list just a few ideals.
America is under attack and being infiltrated by foreign governments that are being aided and abetted by too many current congressmen and senators who support this president.
Some 289 of the most senior/highly entrusted military, diplomats and GS15-plus intelligence officials (patriotic and trustworthy Americans — bar none), academics (really smart people), medical doctors and researchers (usually with 12-to-15 years post-high school specialized training) signed an open “Letter to Americans” advising the current (Donald Trump) government’s lies, misleading statement, constitutional violations, unsafe and deadly health advice and dangerous treasonous actions with Russian and Ukrainian agent/spies (and Vladimir Putin directly) are directly placing the safety and security of America in jeopardy.
My fellow veterans, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans pledge our allegiance to our U.S. Constitution from all enemies. It is now apparent these enemies are from within. We must reassemble together, as Americans first, with our voices and vote.
Seriously, who can vote for people who say:
1) It’s OK to inject ammonia bleach for a virus.
2) Let’s believe Russians over U.S. intelligence officers.
3) Don’t listen to doctors and scientists; we politicians know better.
4) Let’s end FICA from paychecks. FICA is where Social Security, Supplemental Security Income and Medicare come from.
5) Don’t believe facts and experts. Trust me because I’m rich.
Ask any 1940s German, Italian or Japanese about being misled and lied to.
Ron Lamb
Asotin
Cheer them on
I have been a Warrior basketball fan since I was a kid. It should be a very exciting basketball season as both men’s and women’s teams returned with most of their players.
Although fans won’t be allowed, I plan on supporting the teams.
I am hoping Zany Graze will show the games. If that’s the case, I will be a regular like Norm was on “Cheers.”
I had the opportunity to meet the athletic director, Brooke Henze, the other day. She is a very nice person and has shown great leadership for Lewis-Clark State College athletics through the pandemic.
No sports have been cut.
My Lakers won a championship without fans and that was exciting. So let’s cheer on both men’s and women’s teams as they pursue their goal of a national championship.
Go Warriors.
Tony Bell
Lewiston