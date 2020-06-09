Up, up and up
The Lewiston Tribune’s account of the June 1 Lewiston City Council meeting failed to report the city’s proposal to raise the water rates by 60 percent during the next 10 years so it can pay $7 million for a well within walking distance of an existing Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District well and almost $4 million for a reservoir within walking distance of an existing LOID reservoir, both of which could supply all the water needed without any additional expense.
This is in addition to the $460,000 the city charges the utility for services and the $110,000 for using the city streets.
Also not reported was the city’s proposal to raise the sanitation rates by 60 percent during the next 10 years so it can spend $750,000 to upgrade the transfer station, almost none of which would be necessary if Sunshine Disposal and Recycling Inc. were permitted to haul its loads directly to the Asotin County landfill instead of having to unload and reload at the transfer station.
The city also charges the sanitation utility $505,000 for the billing services it provides and $230,000 for using the city’s streets.
The proposed rate hikes come from a consultant who was paid $141,710 to tell the council that utility rates should cover anticipated service and capital costs. Wow. What insight. Councilor John Pernsteiner suggested there was a cash flow problem. I suggested it was a cost control problem. That issue will have to be decided, of course, by you who pay the bills.
John Bradbury
Lewiston