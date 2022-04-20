Decline preceded dams
Many federal reports regarding declining salmon populations in the Pacific Northwest were published in the late 1800s, approximately 80 years prior to the construction of the lower Snake River dams.
Marshall McDonald’s 1894 report, titled “The Salmon Fisheries of the Columbia River Basin, Report of the United States Commissioner of Fish and Fisheries on Investigations in the Columbia River Basin in Regard to the Salmon Fisheries, Government Printing Office, Washington D.C.,” states that “the investigations made by professor Barton Warren Evermann and the parties under his direction establish conclusively the fact that there has been a very great reduction in the number of salmon frequenting the head waters of the Columbia River and its tributaries.” (Page 5)
McDonald’s report also states that “they were abundant in the Columbia River at Kettle Falls as late as 1878. Since then there has been a great decrease. They have been scarce since 1882. Since 1890 there have been scarcely any at Kettle Falls.” (Page 5)
This report also states that “there is no reason to doubt — indeed the fact is beyond question — that the number of salmon now reaching the headwaters of streams in the Columbia River Basin is insignificant in comparison with the number which some years ago annually visited and spawned in these waters.” (Page 5)
These documented statements were made long before the construction of the lower Snake River projects. And hopefully, they will be given some consideration as part of the present discussions about the future of these projects.
Gene Spangrude
Walla Walla
Rigging the election
Regardless of party affiliation or candidate, election integrity matters in any year.
The newly released movie/documentary titled “Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump” (found at Rigged2020.com or citizensunitedmovies.com or other sites), highlights, for one thing, how much money (at least a whopping $400 million) Mark Zuckerberg pumped into ensuring a favorable outcome for his Democratic presidential candidate.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, at times seeming at odds with Trump, even spoke out against this outrageous money dump by proclaiming this to be “the most any individual has ever spent to win a presidential campaign in the history of our country.”
Cruz also noted Zuckerberg’s financial payout to be “the greatest billionaire assault on election integrity we have ever seen.”
Other remarks (various commentators) in the film include: “Zuckerberg tipped the scale” and “I don’t think we have to blame China or election machines; we can look squarely into the eyes of Mark Zuckerberg.”
Whether Democrat, Republican or independent, we ought to care about election integrity, and this documentary is certainly captivating and thought-provoking, no matter what.
Dinesh D’Souza’s new documentary on the same subject matter, titled “2000 Mules” (select theaters, then viewed on the internet), seems just as provocative.
But are the films evidence-based, not filled with mere speculation, proving the case for election manipulation? Do they, as they say, “bring the receipts?”
Check them out.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston