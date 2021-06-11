Going for the cash
Good old Idaho Fish and Game is at it again.
Once again the spring salmon run is so poor that we can’t have a Clearwater season. But alas, now they have decided that we can have a season on jacks only.
Every year they pull this same crap, just so they can get the revenue from salmon cards. But if the season is so poor we can’t fish for adult salmon, why open it at all? As anyone who has caught salmon before knows, a lot of these adults that are hooked are bleeding when brought in and will probably die. Where is the common sense in that?
How does Washington justify a season in the Little Goose Dam area when there aren’t enough for Idaho?
Oh I get it; they aren’t allowing any Clearwater fish to be caught. Right.
It’s good to see that Idaho Fish and Game isn’t the only one just after the revenue.
As they say on Monday Night Football: Come on, man.
Dick Lorentz
Clarkston
Where was the Tribune?
I’m not sure if you will put this in your paper, but I have to get it off my chest anyway. As a Marine veteran, I participated in three ceremonies on Memorial Day, honoring our veterans — one at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, another at Mountain View Cemetery and finally a third at the Idaho State Veterans Home.
The local Marine Corps League did a rifle salute at the two cemeteries and the flag raising ceremony at the veterans home.
Not once did I see the local newspaper represented, but I did see our local KLEW-TV there to interview and it ended up on the evening news. Not only does the Sgt. Maj. Linehan Detachment do these things, but we do many rifle salutes for many veterans’ funerals throughout the year.
Ron Gray
Clarkston