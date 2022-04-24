Blame Trump’s tariff
I was wondering about the effects of the 2018 tariffs on inflation. On the internet, the strongest opinions say they’ve had no effects, and prices through 2019 have stayed level, even though the U.S. Treasury took in $79 billion from the 1,300 items and materials included in the tariffs. I sense there’s a delay.
Tariffs are supposed to make foreign goods more expensive and give our local manufacturers an advantage for making our own stuff. Going to the markets, I still see mostly Chinese made items, even after four years — another delay?
The tariffs are placed on goods after they land on our shores. The Chinese are not the ones paying the tariffs on incoming good. The consumers are.
Profits by corporations have gone up handsomely in the last couple of years, too. I know the pandemic messed things up, and businesses need to cover for that. But some of it seems like price gouging, especially for real estate.
Unless someone can show me how prices don’t increase when costs increase, I will believe the tariffs are taxes that are a major source of our current inflation. It’s a mess caused by the Trump administration. But let’s blame it on President Joe Biden since he’s in office and doesn’t appear to be correcting Donald Trump’s mistakes.
Gordon Hoffman
Lewiston
Save our dams
How can we look Idaho’s children in the eye if we allow dam removal? How can we consent to this extreme plan with zero evidence that fish counts will improve? How can we allow the destruction of Idaho’s agricultural super-highway? How can we acquiesce to the decimation of our farming industry as well as the elimination of a crucial component of Idaho’s energy portfolio?
The elephant in the room? We may never have a say in the fate of our dams.
Forty-two of Idaho’s 44 counties are wheat producers. Farmers rely on the Columbia-Snake river system to barge wheat, barley, etc., not just regionally, but globally.
No dams? No barges. We export half of the wheat grown in Idaho, almost all via the 465-mile Columbia-Snake river system: the world’s third-largest grain export gateway. Sean Ellis with Idaho Farm Bureau Association stated that our farmers brought in about $525 million in revenue in 2020. No doubt dam removal will bankrupt farmers.
The Pacific Northwest Waterways Association stated: “Funding for salmon recovery should not be tied to an extreme measure like breaching the Snake River dams, which provide over 95% effective fish passage and are a critical part of the region’s energy portfolio.”
Our railway system is incapable of transporting the volume of wheat being delivered by barge. Barging wheat is the most environmentally friendly mode of transportation.
The price tag for dam removal is too high for our farmers and our beautiful state of Idaho. We must save our dams.
Cherie Wiik
Lewiston
Trump said it
In the March 20 Lewiston Tribune, David Estes castigates Russell Gee for his letter in which Russell criticized Donald Trump on many issues.
I don’t remember that earlier letter. But as Estes quotes him, Gee wrote something to the effect that, “Trump said Putin’s invasion showed he was a genius and smart,” (Estes quoting Gee).
I don’t know about Gee’s other comments, but this above quoted statement by Gee is true. Trump did say that Vladimir Putin was a “savvy” guy by his attack and invasion of Ukraine.
While every other responsible world leader denounced this unprovoked assault and invasion of a sovereign nation, Trump had only praise for the barbaric and brutal military tactics of his “buddy” Putin.
To this day, so far as I am aware, Trump has never uttered one word of condemnation against Putin’s destructive, saddistic agenda. And this is the man that millions of Republicans will probably vote for again.
When he was president, you could always tell when Trump was lying — his lips moved.
But a little while before he held office, Trump made a remarkably truthful statement. He said, in effect, that he could go out and kill someone and his followers would still stick with him. Such is the charismatic hold that Trump has on idol-worshiping, brainwashed, Republican minds to this very day.
So, David, I wouldn’t worry so much about those who sometimes misquote Trump. You should worry more about what comes — or does not come — “directly” from Trump’s own mouth.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville