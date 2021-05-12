Not fooling anyone
So the fascist Republican geeks in the Idaho Statehouse (mad house) want to dictate what is taught-or not-in Idaho’s public schools, specifically no theories of racism?
Why do you suppose that is? So the kids won’t know what racism is when they see it happening on a daily basis in this white supremacist, totally racially bigoted country? ...
Hey, cool old GOPers out in Boise: Who ya think you’re foolin’ anyway — besides yourselves?
I can live with your cool old dude plan as long as you agree to let kids learn about theories of fascism, which is what you old GOPers are trying to peddle to America in the name of democracy, including, of course, continuing to enrich the rich while labeling any and all attempts to improve the lives of those not belonging to the 1 percent club as well as renovating the country’s worn-out third world banana republic infrastructure as communism, socialism, etc., et al., ad barfinitum.
We know you want to take America back to the glory days of the South, prior to the Civil War, following behind your jelly roll guru on his white steed with an upraised sword in one hand and a Big Mac in the other, and have everybody who ain’t white back out in them good old cotton fields back home. ...
Why not just come right out and admit it all up front rather than have the country regard you as the two-faced, lying, hypocritical, goofy GOPer fascists that you are?
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Biden’s the liar
Joan (Vanhorn). Joan. Joan. You need to recheck your facts. It’s President Joe Biden and the liberals who are lying to the American people. If they get their way, there will be no policeman to call when we need help and the next generation of children will be speaking nothing but Chinese.
God help us.
Virginia Farrell
Lewiston