GOP is disgraceful
Former President Donald Trump planned, organized and incited the insurrection on Jan. 6 where his supporters attacked and desecrated our nation’s Capitol building in Washington, D.C. He is solely responsible for this disgraceful event he orchestrated.
I have watched several interviews of Capitol Police members about what they endured on that day. They were beaten with clubs, dragged, spit on, called names and sprayed with pepper and bear spray (who knows what other kind of sprays?). They were told they were going to die and they believed it. They took the beatings that were meant for members of Congress while congressmen/women ran and hid behind closed doors.
A lot of Republicans in Congress are now denying Jan. 6 ever happened.
Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., testified that the insurrection did not happen and that it was just a normal tourist visit.
Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., claims that Trump’s terrorist mob was just peaceful patriots.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., keeps repeating that the attack on our Capitol did not happen. I wonder what those men would be saying if they had been beaten the way those brave Capitol Police men and women were beaten.
The Capitol Police who sacrificed their bodies for these Republicans are truly heroes. These lying Republicans are a disgrace to our nation.
I would like to say they should be ashamed of themselves, but most Republicans have absolutely no shame. They are no better than the dirty scum in the bottom of a barrel sitting out in a field.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston