No festival
Nathan Alford, are you aware that your paper actually called the “Autonomous Zone” in Seattle a “festival”? Seriously?
Greg Billups
Weippe
Idaho still has a way to go
I am glad Cindy Agidius is starting to think about the state of race relations in Idaho and our country. But her column illustrates a couple of points about how white people have a hard time dealing with this issue.
First, Idaho does not have an “interesting” history of race relations. It has a history of murder and violating treaty promises to native people to steal their land. It has a history of state-sponsored terrorism and ethnic cleansing of Chinese people. It has a long history of treating Hispanic and black people as less than full citizens. As long as waffle words like interesting are used, you are not facing up to the problem.
Second, she seems to be repeating that somehow white people are now disadvantaged by affirmative action. ...
So long as white people use disinformation to say, “Hey, we’re oppressed too,” they will not face up to the problem.
Then there is some loud silence. As long as her party supports legislators like Heather Scott wrapping herself in the Confederate flag, won’t address President Donald Trump defending statues and Army base names honoring white supremacist traitors or won’t condemn the voter suppression tactics used in Georgia and North Carolina against people of color, it is hard to believe her sincerity. ...
This is not a problem that black people, native people or Hispanic people have to fix. We white people caused it, and it won’t change until white people are willing to work to change it.
Kurt Obermayr
Winslow, Ariz.
Nez Perce mistreated
Flora Teachman failed to mention no retribution for almost a lost language and a religion that pre-dates European Christian influence.
There was a loss of the tribal cattle, horses, weapons, canoes, cows and regalia of our tribal people. These things have never been paid for.
The religion was taken underground, thank goodness, and practiced at certain secret places to communicate with the creator in peace. Luckily, some of the regalia was hidden in caches in various places but the rest was taken by Christians and sold. Chief Joseph’s rifle also was sold. Many canoes and good ponies were never replaced or repatriated. ...
You are right about the Nez Perce people never getting what was promised by the U.S. government’s treaties, be it the 1855 or 1863 treaty.
It still was not the same one that was signed off under pressure or threat of life and fear. It was done by those the U.S. government knew as practicing farmers and those that practiced Euro-Christianity under fear and duress.
Joseph’s people were imprisoned (punished) for nearly 10 years in Kansas and Oklahoma and those who died there were never repatriated to the homeland. Those who survived were sent to the Colville Reservation where the U.S. had hoped they would not survive with a tribe that never wanted them there in the first place.
It had been a U.S. government practice to place tribes with people who were not allies in hopes they would not survive among those other tribes.
Lucinda George Simpson
Lapwai