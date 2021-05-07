Insane clown show
Our Republican representatives are no longer conservative.
Liz Chaney may be the last conservative lawmaker in the country.
A few people have not taken leave of their senses, including Kathleen Parker, David Frum, Joe Scarborough, David Jolley, Susan del Percio, Steve Schmidt, Cindy McCain, Terrence Day, a few letter contributors and Congressman Mike Simpson.
Sen. Mitt Romney tried for about 30 seconds before retaking a knee. Sen. Lindsay Graham is scalping tickets for a golf sweepstakes, also from a prone position.
It is sad that we must endure this lack of representation. The maddening support for “the other guy” has voters drooling over insane, gun-happy, big city police indiscriminately killing citizens armed with phones, voting for reality starved rich elites, supporting corporations — so-called job creators, which is quite laughable — to pay zero taxes forever and a baseless fear of socialism.
This includes eagerly voting for Wall Street’s First Amendment right to putrefy our drinking water, poison the air with coal dust and, once and for all, rape the life out of Mother Ocean, goddess of Earth’s physical existence.
Speaking of the creator, Trump Christians, much like their ISIS brothers, want Armageddon now. ...
As I understand it, Muslims believe Jesus is a plain old ordinary everyday prophet, not the messiah. But Donald Trump says “I and I alone” and his believers go wild. Personally, I don’t know what to believe. I know this: ...
What Trump Christians believe ... is not Christianity. Trump’s believers are rocking the anti-Christ vote. ...
Jim Roach
Moscow