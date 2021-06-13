Four dams too many
On June 4, Larry Sullivan wrote that Cleve Chisholm wrote a “dam fine” letter. Chisholm’s May 28 letter condemned Congressman Mike Simpson and his dam removal plan unfairly.
Chisholm’s attack seems based wholly on economics, as in his sentence: “The price of the dam power will skyrocket.”
Everyone check out Popular Science (Spring, 2020). Bonneville Power Administration’s budget is leaking badly right now and the bleeding shows few signs of letting up. The worst violations of cost-benefit analysis are the four lower Snake River dams.
If Bonneville Power cut them out of their balance sheets, it might have a fighting chance. And our fighting salmon and steelhead might have a chance, also.
Critics continue to condemn the Simpson plan because there is no guarantee. What happened to the promises of the last century that the salmon and steelhead would be here for always?
No one in their right mind wants to tear out all the dams, but we have four too many.
Steven R. Evans
Lapwai
Climate apocalypse
Are we approaching and/or in a climate apocalypse? You can watch this 25 minute video “https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HiwsS1f_DU&list=PLindex=87” to decide for yourself. (To view this video type the characters as they appear.)
I believe the thawing of the permafrost that is taking place in the Arctic, with most of that in Siberia, will affect the planet and its inhabitants. For views of this, Google “bubbling-methane-craters-and-super-seeps- Siberian Times.”
Here you have the opportunity to view bubbles of methane rising from depths of around 900 to 1,000 feet along a distance of about 90 miles along the continental shelf of the Laptev Sea. As an additional benefit, viewing this issue of the Siberian Times you can view photos of thawing permafrost and its contents.
From the photos of the thawing permafrost along the coast, you’ll find that the content of the permafrost varies from being predominantly carbon-based organic soil to Yedoma permafrost formed during the Pleistocene Age, with an ice content of 50 to 90 percent by volume.
When this permafrost is located on flat land, the thawing of the permafrost contains a large amounts of ice. Thermokarst lakes are formed as the result of the thawing permafrost land, rich in ice, subsiding. The lake water causes the submerged permafrost to thaw and the microbes produce methane anaerobically.
The thawing permafrost has reached a stage where the process is self-reinforcing and irreversible. The permafrost predicted to thaw contains three times the carbon dioxide currently in the atmosphere. This can become apocalyptic for planet Earth.
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
Estes wasn’t kidding
When I first read David Estes’ comments asserting that there was no insurrection on Jan. 6, I initially thought he was writing a satire. I read through half the letter before I realized Estes was serious.
You say the crowd was enraged because they found the building locked. Sorry, David, that does not cut it. The building was also locked during the Black Lives Matter protests and no one attempted to breach the building. Your people invaded the building because your man told your people to take back the Capitol.
I guess you did not see the video of a policeman being bashed to death with a fire extinguisher. Nor did you see the one where a cop was beaten with a flagpole or the one who was having his gas mask being ripped off while he was crushed by the mob.
President Joe Biden certainly did beat former President Donald Trump, both with the popular and the Electoral College votes. This was confirmed by Democrat and Republican secretaries of state and reaffirmed by conservative and liberal courts.
David, I am betting still more insurrectionists will be arrested and found guilty of federal and state crimes than the measly 400 who are facing charges now. Some have already started pleading guilty to charges against them.
David, you have proved the point there is none so blind as those who refuse to see. You’re serious, right?
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
Money misspent
Again, just how is your money being spent?
You should recall that 14th and Port Drive was not one of the original choices for the Asotin County jail.
More importantly, it was not even zoned for a jail.
So what did the county commissioners do?
They went behind the voters’ back and put out $14,000 in earnest money to purchase the 6-plus acres for which the sales tax money could only be used for jail purpose.
So how were the commissioners going to pay for the 2-plus acres not being used for the jail?
Well, voters think about this.
Did the commissioners make a wise decision for you, the taxpayers?
And are they going to take a cut in pay to make up for the $14,000 loss?
You can’t really blame the commissioners. You voted them in.
Jim Griffin
Clarkston