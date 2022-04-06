Who’s ‘stoopid?’
... GOPer Nazis blame President Joe Biden for everything. It’s not personal, it’s just what they do. Blaming Biden for everything is as stoopid as believing all of Mr. Bigmouth Biggest Loser’s scatological rantings.
The pandemic, aided and abetted by the Republican politicizing of vaxxing, masking and pandemic protocol in general, threw the country into economic and logistical turmoil, reducing demand for most everything. ...
When Americans started crawling out of the woodwork, they created a sudden huge demand for goods and services that overwhelmed the country’s available supplies and logistical capabilities. ...
Energy producers have still not ramped back up to prepandemic production levels as an excuse to drive the prices of oil, gas and other energy sources to the moon — and inflation along with it. ...
Prices and inflation rise when demand exceeds supply. The fed totally misread the inflation signals once again, keeping interest rates too low for too long and now it’s scrambling to catch up and contain the runaway inflation.
Everything Biden and the Democrats try to do for the good of the country, like tax the millionaires and billionaires to pay for much needed programs and rebuilding our banana republic infrastructure, the gastric hypocritical ding dongs on the right do their best to torpedo.
GOPer Nazis call liberals “stoopid” for trusting Biden when they’ve been conned and bilked into believing the big stolen election lie by the biggest, most nefarious and treasonous loser in this country’s history.
If that ain’t stoopid, then ... ?
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Keystone’s dirty truth
On March 23, a letter writer stated President Joe “Biden jump-started America’s increasing fuel prices and inflation on his first day, when he stopped the Keystone XL pipeline and prevented existing oil leases from getting the permits needed to produce oil.”
The Keystone XL pipeline not constructed to transport regular crude oil. It was constructed to transport Alberta tar sands bitumen. A dictionary definition of bitumen is “a black viscous mixture of hydrocarbons obtained naturally or as a residue from petroleum distillation. It is used for road surfacing and roofing.”
Biden was not the first president to ban the use of the Keystone XL pipeline. It was President Barack Obama. They did not want this dirty toxic tar sands bitumen to cross the USA border.
A must viewing is the link to the three- minute video; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOqjYo3dE8A.
It explains the toxic environmental damage that the open pit mining of Alberta’s Tar Sands by Suncor and other fossil fuel companies are doing. Not only is the cancer rate higher than average among the indigenous Athabascan people who live there, the fish have cancerous growths on them.
The “Tar Sands Oil Extraction — The Dirty Truth” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkwoRivP17A is an 11-minute video that tells the dirty truth about the mining of the tar sands. The question is what are the true costs of the development of Alberta’s tar sands?
If the development of the Alberta tar sands destroys the environment in which the people live, should it be developed?
Tom Fellows
Lewiston