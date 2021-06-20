What’s driving Shinn?
Brian Shinn, the mercurial bully of Asotin County, wants to browbeat the Clarkston City Council into accepting a terrible location for the new jail. My question is: Why?
Sure, taxpayers are out $14,000 because our county commissioners jumped the gun, but, I mean $14,000?
They lose more than that in their couch cushions in a good year.
Something else is driving Shinn’s unhinged desire to put the jail in Clarkston. Why else would he insult his fellow government officials by accusing them of being afraid to face the public? Why else would Shinn obliquely threaten a lawsuit? Something’s rotten in Asotin.
The sooner we find out what’s going on, the better.
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston
Dividing the country
Black Lives Matter is a perpetuation of the big lie that police are arresting and killing Blacks in larger numbers more than any other ethnic group. It’s not true.
According to the FBI Uniform Crime Report and the Washington Post, last year there were 10 million arrests by police — 10 million.
And out of those 10 million arrests, there were 1,004 officer-involved fatalities.
Out of those 1,004 officer-involved fatalities, 41 were unarmed.
Out of those 41 officer-involved unarmed fatalities, 19 were white and nine were Black.
Forty-one out of 10 million is a pretty small percentage — 0.00041 percent.
During that time, 89 police officers were killed in the line of duty.
In Chicago last weekend, 82 people were shot within a 48-hour period.
Of those 82 people, 19 people died.
During that short time, there were more Black people killed by Black people than were killed by police in all of last year.
The old communist tactic is to divide and that division is seen every day in this country by false accusations of racism and the ongoing cancel culture activity exemplified by President Joe Biden’s Office of Management and Budget deputy director, Shalanda Young, who wants to do away with the word mother and replace it with ‘birthing people.”
That right there might divide this great country more than liberals will ever know. Insanity on display for all to see.
John Webb
Reubens
Wrong location
Is it just me, or does anyone else think a jail on river-view property in Clarkston is a waste of prime real estate?
First a bunch of storage sheds at the confluence, now a jail a few blocks away?
I don’t think the residents in the jail will have a picture window of the view? A better use for that area would be catering to tourists and residents who can enjoy a sunrise or sunset on the water.
If you agree, please call your Asotin County commissioners before it’s too late at (509) 243-2060.
Lissa Marshall
Clarkston