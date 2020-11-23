Trump theater
The corrupter-in-chief is whipping his Trumplican zombie army into a frenzy, claiming treasonous Democrats are attempting a coup to overthrow his administration.
It’s classic Donald Trump theater: make outrageous claims with no basis in reality and capture the attention of brain dead cult members. Maury Povich step aside. There’s a new king of conflict TV.
Paul Oman
Clarkston
Inspired by Malden
I thank the Lewiston Tribune so very much for the recent front-page article titled “Bonds forged by fire.”
You helped me put into perspective what this country is truly about. ...
In the many towns destroyed by fire this summer, there are many, I’m sure, who have given up and ... did nothing but say, “It is what it is.” ...
The story of that one town, highlighting a family and members of the community, said it all. They are going to rebuild after this time of devastation, and make it better than ever. ...
I had to stop reading letters of opinions in lots of papers, not knowing how to respond to the hate, blaming, lies, polarization of families and people in general. I had to tune out all media, and will continue to until all votes are counted, praying the insanity won’t continue. ...
“Bonds forged by fire” is, for me and could be for many, the wake-up call for all citizens of this remarkably resilient nation of people. ...
A leader needs to pull us together, if that is still possible. ...
My prayers go to the success of the town and families surrounding Malden, and all towns across the U.S. that have to start again from the ground up. Only by pulling together will it happen. But rest assured this earth will keep trying to give life and sustenance, no matter what humans do — or don’t do.
Alecia Juber
Winchester
GOP failed Americans
President Donald Trump failed in his reelection because Republican voters have become failed Americans.
Modern Republicans think Bibles and guns equal patriotism, when the opposite is the case. In fact, most of what modern Republicans claim to be true is literally false. Modern Republicans wage a continual war against truth, reality and democracy.
For instance, there has never been a tax cut that paid for itself. Every time a politician makes this absurd claim, reporters should demand an example of this having happened.
Trickle-down economics is not an economic theory. It’s a catch phrase Republicans made up during Ronald Reagan’s presidency to justify screwing the poor.
And finally, America is not a center-right nation, as the 2020 election clearly showed. America is a center-left nation. In an election where a higher percentage of the population voted than ever in history, Democrats prevailed. When more people vote, Democrats win.
Since Reagan, Republicans have been telling so many foundational lies that they now think they can tell any lie about anything at any time. This is why college-educated people overwhelmingly vote Democrat today. All the Republicans have left are the uneducated, old white men whose core beliefs are critically anti-American.
Trump failed because his supporters are anti-American, hate-filled morons who scare the crap out of actual patriots. Trump supporters are fascist autocrats, not lovers of freedom, democracy and the ideals America has always stood for.
Trump failed in his reelection because his supporters have failed this nation in every conceivable way.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee