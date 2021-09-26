Dispense with the letters
Last December, the Lewiston Tribune was recruiting new opinion writers. I wrote hoping that fact checking would be done so that blatant or harmful deception would be ended. That has not happened. Civility and truth are disappearing and I believe the current Opinion page is promoting division and yes, even hate.
My suggestion, dear editor, is that the Tribune post an issue and print one opinion or letter from each side and dispense with the policy to print every letter that is mailed.
The Tribune has lost subscribers because of the letters. Please bring this issue to the board and consider my idea.
Also, the political cartoons are over the top. Could something be done to rein them in?
I do not read columns I deem dishonest and I imagine others do the same. Only facts can sway my thinking. I won’t waste my time with rumors. Critical thinking is just that — critical.
Thank you for your consideration.
Michelle Perdue
Grangeville
So much better
Finally, America can breathe a huge sigh of relief. Through President Joe Biden’s leadership, our country is back on track.
Finally, we have security on our southern border and order has returned.
We have exited Afghanistan with integrity and honor, along with the support of our NATO partners.
Biden has wrestled COVID-19 to the ground. He developed an effective vaccine and almost singlehandedly has put this scourge into the trash heap of history.
Under his watch, businesses are having no problem operating at full capacity and, miraculously, prices consumers pay for goods and services are stable with no signs of inflation in our future.
We are continuing down the road of energy independence. Fuel prices are down, energy companies are drilling on federal land and the Keystone and other pipelines are nearing completion.
After the peaceful protests in Portland, Seattle and other major U. S. cities, Americans have finally come to realize that white people are inherently racist.
Biden has effectively made the case that all of the world’s weather disasters are due to a 1.5-degree change in temperature during the last 150 years, and that, if not for effective timber management strategies in states such as California, fires would be much worse.
Thank you, President Biden. You alone turned this country around, and Americans are blessed to have you as our leader.
Steve Riggers
Craigmont
Don’t be a statistic
We are all aware that COVID-19 causes a respiratory syndrome very similar to pneumonia, resulting in some patients having great difficulty breathing. This can require intubation in order to maintain sufficient oxygenation.
But there are many additional symptoms such as severe fever, sinus congestion, cardiac damage, loss of smell and taste and multiple organ failures that may also occur.
In addition, this virus targets the brain, often causing headache, neuronal inflammation, delirium, impaired memory and cognitive processing similar to what is seen in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.
Although older folks were the first to be infected, the delta variant is now the dominant strain and it is infecting younger adults and children. At present there is little information on the long-term effects of this infection in younger patients.
However, in Alzheimer’s patients it has been shown to hasten the progression of the disease and increase mortality. The worry is that this infection in younger adults and children could increase the likelihood of dementia-like symptoms later in life.
Please take as many precautions as you can against this virus. The mu variant is now in our country. Being very careful regarding this virus is the best thing to do in the face of not knowing what the future long-term effects might be.
It is much better to be smart about guarding against infection than to become a statistic.
Jay and Donna Wright
Asotin
All people deserve respect
A full-page article in the Lewiston Tribune said all violence, nationally, is against everyone except white people and police. It was labeled “white supremacy” and said violence was perpetrated by whites and police.
This article was supported by a so-called nonprofit. We all know there’s no such thing as nonprofit. Someone is profiting. ...
To suggest that all whites and all police are against or are a threat to Blacks, indigenous people, Latinos, people of color, immigrants, refugees, people with disabilities and the LGBTQ and community is the most preposterous thinking I have ever heard of
If your true agenda, as stated, is to invest in and meet the needs of all these above mentioned people ... that create conditions for everyone to thrive, what a great idea. ...
However, if any of you think our society can survive without our fully staffed and trained law enforcement, you need to rethink that situation as evidenced by the violent protests and destruction that occur where police are told to stand down.
The destruction of other people’s property and lives is simply not acceptable, no matter what color your skin might be. It also is not peaceful. I was raised to respect other people and their property. It seems the word respect no longer exists. What a shame. ...
The human values of love, faith, trust and goodness should be greater than hatred and violence, and should be a light to guide those who look for the true meaning of life. ...
Annie Cook
Lewiston