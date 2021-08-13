Hot enough to fry an egg
With all of the consternation in our valley about the current heat wave, I thought back to something my mom told me about when she was growing up in the Lewiston Orchards.
Theirs was a very patriotic family so they always attended the parade on Main Street each Fourth of July. Someone had an old griddle — just a bare metal griddle, no internal heat source. My mom said someone would put this griddle on the sidewalk along Main Street and, when the sun had a chance to heat it up, then they fried eggs on it, right there on the sidewalk.
Of course, I never saw this myself. This was just what my mom told me. More is the pity, I heard nothing about bacon or ham.
I would bet that the Lewiston Tribune has a picture of this in its archives, so publishing that in the Blast From the Past would be amusing. In fact, since we have so much summer left, if we could find a griddle, we could reenact this whole thing.
Might be fun.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston