Drop Luckovich
So Nathan Alford would like to discuss with the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley folks the use of the ultra-left-wing, vicious, nasty cartoons from Mike Luckovich, eh?
I have a suggestion: Just eliminate him altogether. His cartoons anger me nearly every time I see one, not because he is a leftie alone, but because he frequently bases his garbage on lies.
It is a double slap in the face to see another of this cretin’s cartoons on the very day Alford begs forgiveness.
I am working on my effort to also become an ex-subscriber.
Robert Mason
Weippe
Cheap shot
Wednesday morning as I usually do, I sat down, had a cup of coffee and read the Lewiston Tribune.
When I read you’re active shooter cartoon, I was thoroughly disgusted. How could you ever allow this to be printed? This country is going through enough turmoil without having a major newspaper inciting more trouble and stirring up people’s emotions. The cartoon was a cheap shot toward law enforcement and people in general.
I’ve seen cheap shots from the Lewiston Tribune before but this is uncalled for. I sincerely hope this costs the Tribune financially and your reputation.
Patrick “EJ” Brandt
Troy