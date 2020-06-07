A house divided
In these days of hyper-partisanship, it is a wonder the government can function at all. ...
We have the Senate showing up for work, like good solid Americans do. The president goes to work every day. ...
On the other side, we have the “House of Cowards.”
They don’t show up. When they do, they vote themselves a raise and the ability to vote by proxy. After that hard work, they adjourn until who knows when? This means they might as well let Nancy Pelosi decide what bills go on to the Senate. Who is going to tally up the votes? Pelosi? ...
If doctors, nurses, police officers, postal workers, firefighters and millions of other fine Americans can show up for work, why can’t these over-paid pampered babies show up for work? Are their lives any more important than anyone else’s? Not in my book. ...
We need the 28th Amendment to the Constitution, term limits for Congress. It’s time we get rid of career politicians who contribute nothing to our society. They are leaches on the American taxpayer. Not all, but many have became millionaires from peddling political favors, insider trading, general graft and corruption while supposedly “serving the people. ...”
President Trump has donated his salary each year in office. On the other hand, Pelosi has made $191 million while in office (pretty strange math when you consider she makes $223,500 a year as speaker of the House). ...
Mike Gormley
Lenore
Think, then vote
An honest person would admit that any president dealt a pandemic has a terrible hand. The song would advise to fold and walk away.
And I would support that move.
Since this president has held office, the U.S. is no safer at home or in its standing with the rest of the world. My fellow citizens are enduring food lines, dying, rioting and there is inadequate leadership.
All those red scares are here, today, in the USA. We are slipping into what looks like a banana republic of a developing country. Where is the Tea Party and all that deficit outrage now?
We deserve better. Veterans in my family (and your family) did not lay down their lives for ego-driven gross incompetence. The history books will not look kindly on President Donald Trump or the pocket-filling enablers who kept him in place.
If you’re still alive this November, please assess whether you, your children and your grandchildren are better off than four years ago. (How about that deficit?) Stop being manipulated by an unborn maybe-baby or the outdated coming-for-your-gun scare tactics. It’s not going to happen.
Nobody on either side is running on making you get an abortion or taking your gun. If you’re going to think about that, do so in the food line.
And then vote like a critical thinker your forefathers planned for you to be. Quit voting for letters and vote for sensible people with sensible solutions. Think for a change.
Karen Ransom
Clarkston
Filling the sports void
Kudos to the sports writers for their articles on past NAIA World Series Warrior teams. I especially enjoy the viewpoints of former Lewiston High School athletes who played for the Warriors. Thank you for providing us some entertainment in this time of no sports.
Tony Bell
Lewiston