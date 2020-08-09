Wears the mask
... I went to Rosauers shortly after noon on Aug. 1, wearing a mask as usual. I stopped at the entrance to give a couple leaving the store some space. Two youngish men, look-alikes with short reddish blond hair and neatly trimmed beards accompanied by a girl-child of about 4, crowded between us. ...
I called out to them that if they chose not to wear masks at least they could show some respect by giving the rest of us some space. One turned around and said “F*** you.”
I am afraid my response was not much better.
Inside, ... almost everyone had on a mask worn appropriately over the mouth and nose. A week earlier, ... all those without masks seemed to be youngish men of the same type.
I no longer shop at A&B in the Orchards because the clerks don’t wear masks and one thought I was being funny when I suggested it was a good idea.
I was waiting for Idaho’s governor or the north central Idaho public health department head to scream fake news when a reporter wrote they essentially said they wouldn’t recommend requiring masks until more of us are sick or dead.
I swear if I get this virus and can still walk, I’m going to seek out those who scream their constitutional rights are being violated and those who are in a position to take one small step to protect us all.
I’m going to shake their hands and cough in their faces.
Sandra L. Lee
Lewiston