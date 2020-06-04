Hit a new low
The Mike Luckovich/Atlanta Journal-Constitution cartoon (Trump in graveyard) in the May 28 Lewiston Tribune must certainly represent a “new low water mark,” even for the Tribune.
I’ve been reading your newspaper for more than 60 years and formerly hand-delivered it daily to 70-plus customers as a youth.
I’m not sure just how much more of this patently biased slant on the news (including the likes of Thursday’s sordidly distasteful cartoon) I can take.
Is it your newspaper’s mission to promote such extreme divisiveness? It seems to be getting worse.
I’m really at a loss for additional words to express my disappointment and just how distressing this is.
R. J. Roberts
Kamiah
Time to act
The trend of over-forecasting anadromous fish runs with exaggerated and optimistic numbers followed by early closures has, sadly, become the entrenched norm for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Their mission statement reads:
“All wildlife, including all wild animals, wild birds, and fish, within the state of Idaho, is hereby declared to be the property of the state of Idaho. It shall be preserved, protected, perpetuated, and managed ... as will preserve, protect and perpetuate such wildlife, and provide for the citizens of this state ... continued supplies of such wildlife for hunting, fishing, and trapping.”
Although the decline is surely not solely caused by the agency, it is charged with the very critical and important task of managing our fish. The time is long overdue to acknowledge the downward spiral of these runs and rely on science, not politics, to manage and advocate for one of Idaho’s most precious natural resources.
I and many, many others are asking Fish and Game to make some tough decisions now to ensure that we and future generations can enjoy these amazing creatures.
It would be a terrible tragedy if our generation was the one to turn our back on them. The time to act is right now.
Joe Strohmaier
Juliaetta
Helped by a stranger
On May 25, I tripped and fell while pulling a wagon overloaded with blackberry trimmings on to my driveway. A passing motorist saw me hit the pavement and came to my aid.
He asked if I was hurt as I came to a standing position. Upon hearing me say that I was all right, he resumed his travel.
Despite my embarrassment, I was pleased that a total stranger would stop to help someone he didn’t know.
To the gentleman who came to help, please accept this short note as a heartfelt thank you.
Jess Stone
Lewiston
Not in the ‘rules’
As a former speech and debate teacher, I was interested in Asotin City Councilor Joe Appleton’s statement that “Robert’s Rules of Order” requires a dress code. The document does not.
Further, although used to conduct most meetings, it is not legally binding unless the organization has required that it be so. The manual, which outlines a democratic method for conducting meetings, is referred to as a “guide to parliamentary procedure,” meaning the guarantee of the rights of each individual.
I can understand Appleton’s concern regarding appropriate dress by elected public servants, but unless the body itself has issued a dress code for its members and or audience, there is no “rule” other than standard decency to determine it.
Frances Ford
Riggins