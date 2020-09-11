Delighting the elites
Without doubt, the irony of “celebrating” Labor Day after having put 30 million Americans out of work and driven hundreds of thousands of small businesses under water with scare tactics is a delightful benefit to the elites who are behind the scheme.
It’s not as great a benefit as Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci, investors in Moderna and other pharmaceutical firms, will derive from vaccine sales, though.
Trying to look innocent is difficult while laughing.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Democrats don’t care
Last week, the Lewiston Tribune gave plenty of excuses for cartoonist Mike Luckovich, a Pulitzer Prize-winner. Just flush it down the toilet.
Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, a member of Congress for 33 years, who is worth $257 million, does not give a damn about the American people. We have six states governed by Democrats. They are destroying their cities, costing trillions of dollars.
Pelosi, Sen. Charles Schumer, Congressman Adam Schiff, the news media and the Democratic Party are supported and backed by pharmaceutical companies, Nike shoes and most labor unions plus others who don’t give a damn about how many businesses are destroyed or how many people are killed.
In the current year, Chicago has endured 800 shootings. In Milwaukee, Wis., 45 businesses have been destroyed. In Portland, Ore., there have been 90 days of destruction. In Seattle, six square blocks were destroyed.
The sole purpose is to destroy President Donald Trump and destroy the Constitution.
During the Democratic National Convention, not one word of this violence was ever mentioned. Note: Not one of those governors placed a phone call that could bring in the National Guard.
Howard Miller
Asotin