A solar wave is coming
In his March 7 letter, Jim Emmert’s use of “dystopian” reminded me of a story from an old history class:
Around 1900, the horse-and-buggy crowd heard the horseless-buggy bunch promised their product would eliminate horse pucky from the streets of New York City. A photograph of an NYC street showed it was curb-to-curb full of horses and horse vehicles and only one lonely horseless carriage.
The horsey folks conceded it would be great to rid the city of what the horses left in the streets, but the change was not likely to happen since humankind had relied on animal power for thousands of years. Thinking otherwise was just a dystopian dream, they said, and imagine what it would do to the economy.
A photograph of the same street 13 years later revealed a hundred or more cars and trucks, and one lonely horse. ...
Amazon recently purchased 10,000 electric delivery vehicles. Are these folks all commies trying to ruin our internal combustion economy? Or are they attempting to lower their per-mile delivery cost overhead? Maybe we will know in 100 years. ...
Drive from Laughlin, Nev., to Las Vegas and observe the new “reservoirs” out the window. But wait — what looks like a reservoir is actually a multi-thousand-acre solar farm. ... I don’t think solar farms are from political dreamers. I believe they are the result of feet-on-the-ground investors. ...
A solar wave is coming and the region will change again, and it will not be in 100 years.
Steven Evans
Lapwai
Great season, Warriors
Unfortunately the NAIA basketball tournament has been canceled.
As a season ticket holder, I would like to congratulate both the men and women Warrior basketball teams.
It was a very exciting and successful season for both teams. I’m looking forward to next season when both teams represent the Warriors in the tournament.
Go Warriors.
Tony Bell
Lewiston
Help veterans set up their medical appointments
Appointment call center for veterans: What our poor veterans have to go through to make medical appointments is absolutely ridiculous.
Here in the valley, the veterans have to call the Walla Walla VA to schedule an appointment for its Lewiston clinic. You would think that’s not such a big deal, but then the message has to be relayed back to their primary care provider who then has their nurse call the veteran to schedule the appointment. Usually this takes several days to receive a call to set the appointment.
I realize the call center is overwhelmed with trying to help the veterans get their much-needed appointments. But this process needs to be rectified. There should be no reason why to schedule an appointment it has to go though Tom, Dick and Harry and then get lost because of a communication gap.
Any ideas to change this procedure would be greatly appreciated by all parties involved in this process.
Erna Strehlow Walton
Clarkston
Can’t have dams and fish
Assuming that the public meeting on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for Columbia River System Operations takes place as scheduled Tuesday, here are things to look for and questions to ask:
Four alternatives were evaluated and compared to a “No Action alternative,” and a “Preferred Alternative” was developed.
With regard to salmon and steelhead, here’s what you need to know:
The “No Action Alternative” or status quo could be called the “current unsatisfactory condition” as it keeps the fish in their current declining numbers.
The “Preferred Alternative” is the same with minor changes and added spill over the dams with minor benefit to the fish, but will not save our fish.
There are two alternatives that will save the fish.
Alternative 3 calls for breaching the dams.
Alternative 4 leaves the dams in place but requires maximum spill over all eight dams 24 hours per day, seven days per week for the duration of the fish migration period of March through August.
All alternatives were evaluated using the same scientific techniques that have been developed over almost three decades and agreed to by the states of Idaho, Washington, Oregon, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Columbia River Inter-tribal Fish Commission and the Fish Passage Center.
The bottom line is this: We can have dams on the lower Snake River or we can have salmon and steelhead in Idaho and the Grande Ronde, but we can’t have both.
Even the feds admit this.
Keith E. Carlson
Lewiston