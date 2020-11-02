Jordan builds bridges
Paulette Jordan is running for the U.S. Senate seat held too long by Jim Risch. Jordan will bring new vibrancy to Washington, D.C., and be a credit to our state.
Wouldn’t it be nice for Idaho to be recognized for informed optimism and forward-leaning approaches to health care, the environment, 21st century job creation, equality and transparency? Jordan will focus on the well-being of every-day Idahoans, regardless of party or social status.
In contrast to her opponent, she’ll be approachable and accessible. When you have questions or problems, she’ll provide a timely, focused response, not a vague fill-in-the-blank form letter long after the fact. She’ll take time to understand issues and how her votes would affect the lives and livelihoods of real people, families, and the environment, not appeasing special interests or proving partisan purity.
Unlike Jordan, Risch is a talker more than a listener. Even in meetings with civically inspired high school students, he could be counted on to pay little heed to their concerns, but to predictably launch into a rote speech about what he perceived as atrocities of national debt. Ironically, under his watch, that debt increased $7 trillion since 2016, to $26.6 trillion, with a debt-to-GDP ratio around 136 percent. We wonder what rote speech he’s delivering now.
It would be refreshing to see Idaho known for setting an example of reaching across the partisan aisle to get work done on behalf of the American people.
Electing Jordan would be a big step in that direction.
Nancy Chaney and Gary Bryan
Moscow
Technology empowers politicians
Writers who lambaste Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and our tin-pot state and local officials have legitimate beefs. None of those characters is without blame. Their principal objective is controlling us; ripping us off is a side benefit.
When Sam Clemens said, “There is no distinctly American criminal class — except Congress,” no one cast a stone, proving his point.
Human nature has not changed, but now that our rulers have technology the future looks grim.
Facebook and Google helped China develop its facial-recognition system. It will now be used here.
COVID-19 cost 30 million Americans their jobs.
David Kambeitz, robotics educator (https://www.robots.education/), predicts that use of robotics will eliminate 60 million American jobs — to start.
Corporations will not hire humans if machines can be used (no pay, no benefits, etc.). Also, since 9/11 the National Security Agency and other organizations surveil every American 24/7.
Feeling safe? Thank politicians and technocrats.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Too many lost
Back on Feb. 24, President Donald Trump told America: “The coronavirus is very much under control,” while admitting at the same time in a taped interview with Washington Post writer Bob Woodward that “ I know how dangerous it is.”
Yet he has continued to downplay and deny the dangers of the virus unceasingly, even after contracting it himself.
It is sad to think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that have been needlessly squandered at the hands of Trump, his lies and his Gestapo squad of death-mongerers. If the country had a normally functioning leader who could have accepted the reality of the pandemic and adopted a successful strategy to deal with it, those lives would have been spared.
As he recuperated from his own bout of the virus, Mr. Goombah texted nonsensical lunacy like “maybe I’m immune,” as well as inexcusable, dangerous lies such as “coronavirus far less lethal than flu.”
Such moronic drivel provides ever more impetus for his cult groupies in states such as Idaho, which has recently become the state with the highest rate of infection in the country, to continue their mindless resistance to mask wearing and social distancing, as per the example of their inept, psychotic guru in brief.
In Trump’s wake, he has left an electorate that is battered, bruised, divided and demoralized. Democracies endure because of their capacity for self-correction. American democracy has never so desperately required a self-correction as it does now, from the delusional vagaries and idiotic injustices of Trumpism.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston