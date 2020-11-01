Ounce of prevention
A small article in the Sept. 17 Lewiston Tribune reported the expense the community of Kenosha, Wis., is paying for justifiable outrage.
This prompts me to consider the savings communities would have if they insist on police training for de-escalation, conscious and unconscious bias, and even effective communication skills to prevent and de-rail racial tension.
Police budgets should look at shifts to provide for and require these (and more) preventative measures to keep the taxpayers from exorbitant expenses that arise after altercations. This could even benefit us here in Clarkston. The cost of racial profiling is too high. Let’s try prevention.
Karen Ransom
Clarskton
Outside agitator
The leader of Patriot Prayer, Joey Gibson, was interacting and supporting the group in Moscow who shut down Moscow’s farmers market due to threats of violence.
I was personally called pejorative names from their supporters for my speaking out against the situation in Friendship Square last month.
Members of the Proud Boys worked to agitate the peaceful sign-holding in Friendship Square, hoping to incite fights. This person was from Coeur d’Alene and Gibson is known to reside in Vancouver, Wash. We experienced a church accepting militia assistance to try and force its unsafe religious beliefs on the entire community.
No farmers market was held. The farmers and vendors were forced to relocate and many lost their crops and income due to Moscow’s mishandling of a violent person who is being charged currently with inciting a riot (see Cider Riot northeast Portland), obviously inserting himself into local politics from out of state.
Andrew Tucker
Moscow
Benson makes no sense
Lisa Benson’s recent editorial cartoon made no sense at all, and she usually doesn’t. She has no facts to back up her editorial cartoon, which I find to be not funny at all. Are not cartoons supposed to be funny? I wouldn’t waste any money on her.
She’s a lot like the president. She projects what she is onto others.
They just can’t see it in themselves, or choose not to, so they just pretend it’s those who are in competition with them, rather than themselves. Such denial, that is.
Darlene Plant
Clarkston
Trump said it
In reply to David Estes’ Oct. 11 letter in which he attacked a previous letter of Tom Fellows as a lie: Estes claimed that President Donald Trump never called our fallen soldiers “suckers” and “losers,” as Fellows asserts he did.
Estes claims that the man who wrote the magazine article that Fellows quoted from concerning Trump’s outrageous comments against veterans, “admitted that some of the article was perhaps not true or inaccurate.”
But Mr. Estes, you give no proof and no documentation that Jeffrey Goldberg ever made such a retraction.
Then Estes states that “at least 15 staff members and former National Security Advisor John Bolton have denied that Trump made such a statement.” Assuming that the above statement is true — which is a big assumption — how would all those people know if Trump did or didn’t make that outrageous comment, if, by chance, they were not with him at the time?
When John McCain was shot down over Vietnam, he was captured by North Vietnamese people who quickly surrounded his downed aircraft.
Early in his presidency, Trump made a cruel, disparaging comment against McCain because, through no fault of his own, he became a prisoner of war. Veterans take full notice: Since we already know that Trump has made hateful, hurtful remarks against an outstanding, decorated, persevering fighter pilot by the name of John McCain, then it should not surprise us that he would later label fallen American soldiers — defenders of our threatened freedoms — as “suckers” and “losers.”
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville
Drinking Trump’s Kool-Aid
As an independent Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veteran member with friends in Europe and Canada (America’s most loyal military allies), I have been asking just how long this lying fascist fraud keeps his political supporters.
My sarcastic answer is until the Kool-Aid runs out.
Anyone who follows a liar and a fraud will always be burned and disappointed eventually — be it with your money, your trust or your life. More than 200,000 Americans are dead and 8 million are ill.
Now Donald J. Trump and his Republican supporters are saying that U.S. Navy SEALS didn’t eliminate Osama bin Laden and those involved SEALS are dying.
Wow. Robert O’Neill (USN SEAL) has just outed himself as the 2011 trigger-puller of bin Laden and the pictures of O’Neill holding bin Laden’s head in his hand prove it. SEALS rarely “go public” about anything, but as a patriotic (Republican) American, he just can’t remain silent about a lie. He will vote for Joe Biden.
ABC, CBS, NBC, AP, Reuters, the New York Times and the Washington Post have provided 99 percent factual reporting for more than 100 years. Trust these professionals, especially when all of them report virtually the same facts.
Too many people are drinking tainted Kool-Aid.
Just saying.
Ron Lamb
Asotin
Time for a change
I am writing in support of Tom Handy for Whitman County commissioner, District No. 2.
As the commission has long strived to increase retail in the county, a person with retail experience will be of great value to the county commission, and Handy has this experience, as well as his longtime active involvement in county business development and the Pullman chamber.
The argument that due to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, this is not a time to change out our elected officials, alluded to by Dean Kinzer in his blue flyer, is false. Government can always use a fresh innovative vision, particularly from someone like Handy, who has energy, a willingness to listen, and the ability to act. As a retail businessman, Handy has shown that he has the creativity to remain successful in these COVID times.
In his blue flyer, Kinzer touts his time on the Calvary Christian Center board of deacons as an example of his leadership. Yet the church was a colossal failure, with a pastor embezzling several hundred thousand dollars during 10 years and absconding to Texas.
Worse, the church chose to cover up the matter and not press charges (Moscow-Pullman Daily News, April 16, 2015). Facing bankruptcy, leadership was forced to sell the church to the city of Pullman for the new city hall.
With Handy’s knowledge, integrity, ability to listen and work with others at all levels, he will be a successful member of the Whitman County commissioners.
Scott Cornelius
Pullman
Please wear a mask
Community is the common good, safety, respect, a will to help and life together responsibly shared.
That wearing masks has become a political issue suggests we’ve forgotten what community is.
Freedom has two faces: I can choose what I want or I can choose what we need.
You may choose not to wear a mask. Inadvertently or not, the choice puts others at risk.
As a member of this community, which includes the vulnerable, you should indeed wear one. Medical experts agree. Their job is to care for all of us and to put us first. In a true community, we’d all be caretakers.
Risk is relative to the individual. It’s dangerous to assume you know what another needs or doesn’t need.
I choose to err on the side of safety. Protest is fine, but not when it puts others in danger.
Honor the possibility that you might unknowingly harm someone. I’m not taking away your guns. I’m asking you to help me dodge a bullet and to love your neighbor as yourself.
Please, wear a mask, for all of us.
Bill Johnson
Lewiston
Elect Love
Vote Renee Love for Idaho House. Love’s opponent claims to be a moderate yet allows her name, along with two other legislative candidates, to go on a paper advocating the arrest of Mayor Bill Lambert and Police Chief James Fry.
You might argue that a failed senator, defeated in his last election, and a political newcomer, who recently lost a city council race, don’t know any better. An incumbent representative running for reelection and claiming to be an independent voice and a moderate should know better.
Love really will make government work for you. Love knows the importance of health care, freedom and education that her opponent pays only lip service to.
Vote Renee Love and Dulce Kersting-Lark for Idaho House. Vote David Nelson for Idaho Senate.
Margaret Dibble
Moscow
Bench Troy
Carolyn Nilsson Troy — as the new poster child of the anti-government, white privileged, hate groups of the Latah Republican rag, I will not be voting for you.
All across America, white supremacists have rebranded themselves as religious groups, such as the Christ Church cult in Moscow and the Idaho Freedom Foundation, another front for white privileged candidates.
Tolerance comes to mind in these trying times, but I will be damned to show any tolerance for these hate groups. It may be too late to put you on the sidelines this year. If you run for reelection, I will do everything within my power to sit you on the bench.
Randy Hall
Genesee
Challenges teacher data
Upon receiving the edition of the Latah County Register, I was quite surprised that such a paper existed.
However, I do have some comments. Some data from 2001 is presented that shows people who become teachers are at the bottom of the grade distribution for their undergraduate grade point averages, implying that our children are being taught by people who are not bright.
I am not aware of any study that tests the notion that teachers’ undergraduate GPA predicts teacher effectiveness. Moreover, if teachers had the stature and increased salary that other professions share, maybe the higher GPAs would consider teaching as a profession. Consider the teachers in Japan and many European countries where teachers are almost revered.
Philip Mohan
Moscow