Reelect Nelson
Please join me in reelecting David Nelson to be our Idaho state senator from District 5 (Latah and Benewah counties).
Nelson’s priorities, such as improving access to health care for more Idahoans and investing in quality public education for Idaho’s young people, are priorities I wholeheartedly support — priorities that open opportunities for individuals while also promoting a strong economy for all of us.
In addition, though, I am impressed by the way in which Nelson has gone about representing us in Boise. He works hard to be accessible and accountable to his constituents, making time for frequent meet-and-greets all around the district, reliably participating in candidate forums, regularly sending out newsletters and so on. I value this in an elected official, all the more so during this hyper-partisan time.
I have known Nelson for about 20 years and have always found him willing to listen to my point of view even when it was different from his own, while also clearly letting me know where he stood. Again, staying engaged and listening respectfully are important for developing compromises and moving forward on controversial issues.
Nelson’s style has clearly earned him the respect of his colleagues in the Idaho Senate and state government more broadly, as evidenced for example by his appointment to the Governor’s Economic Rebound Advisory Committee for COVID-19.
Enough said. We need David Nelson as our senator in Boise. Please vote for him.
Judy Brown
Moscow
Votes person, not party
And here comes November. For me it’s a mixed bag. Republican? Democrat? I don’t care as long as we get good government. For example, Tom Lamar is one of the finest county commissioners we have ever had. He is everywhere, knows everyone and listens.
Pay attention to Dulce Kersting-Lark. Her leadership as director of the Latah County Historical Society and the Moscow Lions is widely recognized. Young, yes, and she will use all that energy and stamina to push her good ideas in the Legislature.
His dad was a great commissioner and Dave Nelson has proven to be a thoughtful, successful and caring state senator. What’s really going on in Boise? Talk to Nelson. Like Lamar, he’s at every public function.
Probably not cool to call Caroline Nilsson Troy our “old war horse,” but after three terms she carries a lot of weight for our district in the House. Able to work across the aisle, she gets it done. She is our lone voice on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, and our farmers need her as vice chairwoman of Agricultural Affairs.
Make no mistake about it, our district is under siege in Boise. Maybe you like one of Doug Wilson’s widgets or a “don’t piss me off” Senate candidate or need the Idaho Freedom Foundation or a party hack to tell you how to vote. However, if you can think on your own, learn about the candidates. Tom Lamar, Dave Nelson, Dulce Kersting-Lark, and Caroline Nilsson Troy are my picks.
Please vote. ...
Earl Bennett
Genesee
Trump’s pandemic
It’s back to school and we can learn more about the alphabet. Let’s begin with the letter P. Can you name three words that begin with the letter P? I’ll help you using current topics, president of the United States, pandemic and polls.
Now use these three words in a sentence.
The president of the United States has a deadly pandemic confronting him with ever shrinking favorable polls. Can you name this person? Yes that’s right, Donald Trump. You see his drastic attempts to reverse two of these major obstacles with tweets, lies and interviews, all the while under the chaotic influence of steroid cocktails. He seems to believe his action plan will lead to reelection.
His supporters in the Senate and Congress are also running for reelection, are skeptical of his actions and are delicately sidestepping to covertly distance themselves in hopes of getting another term in office.
In 2016, several used flattery to gain Trump’s endorsement. Now they look the other way as the days grow closer to Tuesday.
Guess you could say it’s every old white politician for himself/herself.
After years of dependency feeding from the taxpayer’s trough, it’s very difficult for them to do it on their own merits. I also voted three years nine months ago, seeing the con man spew lie after lie.
The last nine months should have been done differently to reduce the loss of lives and economic depression, but the orange guy has too big of an ego to listen intelligently.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Wear the mask
You can’t tell me what to do. Well, yes we can. In World War II, we had universal rationing. We needed government-issued coupons to buy sugar, meat, butter, shoes, nylons and much more. I had mild Scarlet Fever at 8 and could not go to school. I could interact only with a gowned, gloved and, yes masked, mother. There was a quarantine notice “Entrance Denied!” on our front and back doors.
My father had only one kidney but served as an air raid warden in our neighborhood. At night, no lights could burn in our houses without drawn black-out curtains over all windows. The wardens were all armed — they had the right of arrest. We had a shelter-jail in our basement No German or Japanese plane ever reached the U.S., but we were ready, disciplined and 95 percent consenting to such measures.
If there is a national mandate to mask, keep apart, etc. — yes, we will tell you what to do.
And your rightful civil disobedience will be adjudged in court after a period in our quarantined jails. Lock you up.
Guys and gals, we wear seatbelts.We don’t smoke in public spaces. Puhlease, what a trivial right going mask-less is.
It’s time, too, to pull any pastor’s coat who is leading us astray. We are asked to love our neighbors. Keep them virus-free.
Can we be proud to be 4 percent of people on Earth with 25 percent of the deaths?
Ronald Hufham
Moscow
Trusts Nesset
Jeff Nesset is thoughtful, intelligent, honest, plays well with others and has plans for Nez Perce County’s future. Vote for him.
Doug Havens has no real plans for the county’s future. When things are not going Haven’s way, there is back-stage intrigue, stage drama, intimidation, delay and manipulation with threats, misstatements and half-truths until things go his way. This has been consistent during his terms.
I don’t trust him. ...
Aug. 10, 2010, Lewiston Tribune: “Tired of poor leadership from ... Havens causing ... contention, turmoil, distrust, and discord between the city council and our governmental neighbors.”
Jan. 21, 2010, Tribune: “Embarrassed by the childish outbursts of ... Doug Havens, ... veiled threats made me cringe. ...Worst foot-stomping, tantrum-throwing behavior I have ever seen from ... an adult.”
Nov. 3, 2013, Tribune: “Still paying the price for the things he did on the council. Strained relationships with all of the other governmental agencies in the valley. Make no mistake about it, he is responsible. ... Now his antics as commissioner are hurting every citizen in the county.”
Oct. 25 Tribune: The courthouse “ballot language, which I wrote, was a way to make people aware of a county plan, even if vague.”
Nov. 13, 2019, Tribune: “Nothing sticks to ‘Teflon Doug.’ ”
Nov. 5, 2019, Tribune: “On four misdemeanor counts, ... ended before it started” (prosecutor error).
June 30, 2019, Tribune: “Penny ante stuff. ... Frivolous. ...Petty. ... Chump change. It was Clerk-Auditor Patty O. Weeks’ fault.”
Eric K. Peterson
Lewiston
Ballot picks
If you are like me, my ballot is sitting here needing to be filled out. After consulting the Voter’s Guide, online sources and playing rock, paper, scissors (it is really hard to win playing against yourself) my choices:
l Support the working guy, Loren Culp. Gov. Jay Inslee has mismanaged mental health. The lockdown has harmed so many economically. Look, even the most draconian lockdowns in Europe have failed to stop the virus and we need someone to think about the budget, not adding taxes.
– Denny Heck for lieutenant governor. See. I am supporting a Democrat. The other guy is an idiot.
– Cathy McMorris Rodgers for Congress. Her opponent is running on one issue — President Donald Trump is bad.
– Kim Wyman deserves to remain as secretary of state. he knows how to make mail-in ballots work and her opponent is running on one issue — Trump is bad.
– Attorney General — anyone but the incumbent. The incumbent will also tell you Trump is bad.
– I like Maia Espinoza for superintendent of public instruction as her views are common sense.
– Speaking of common sense, Dave Larson for Supreme Court.
– Reject Referendum 90. When public education is able to manage core subjects, then we can start spending time on state-mandated sex ed.
Mike Cloke
Clarkston
Elect Mitchell
As a lifelong resident of Latah County I appreciate the richness of our rural heritage and the importance of the vitality of our community today. We enjoy a good standard of living in a safe and prosperous area in a beautiful part of Idaho.
We deserve to be represented in our legislature by someone who appreciates and understands our needs. Brandon Mitchell is that person.
Mitchell is a hard-working gentleman with the skills, abilities, and knowledge to get things done. He will work tirelessly for us — the entire community. His experiences and his personal and business networks provide him with the capability to make change and accomplish all he sets out to do — for us.
I support Mitchell because he believes in increased support for education, greater opportunities for business and an accountable, fiscally responsible government.
We need Brandon Mitchell in the Idaho Legislature.
Vote for Brandon.
Kay Maurin
Moscow
Take our country back
I want America back again.
The America before Donald Trump was not perfect. However, under his presidency, we have witnessed unleashed depths of hate and divisiveness, demands of unfettered freedoms that threaten the lives of others, unidentified militarized forces sent into our cities, heightened domestic terrorism, an immigration policy that uses abject child cruelty as a deterrent, policies that value money over human life, abandoning our allies while coddling to dictators and autocrats, and direct executive branch attacks on our electoral processes.
COVID-19 deaths exceed 225,000, and still there is no national leadership by policy or example. The lack of oversight by elected representatives has enabled Trump to rule more like an autocratic dictator than a duly elected president, directly weakening our representative democracy and constitutionally mandated three separate but equal branches of government.
With our elections only days away, Trump continues to openly encourage hampering mail delivery, voter suppression and Russia’s interference attempts. Our first responders, health care workers, teachers, police officers, essential workers, government officials who listen to science and public health personnel who have led us through the horrors of this pandemic deserve more than this.
We as Americans are better than this.
The stock market may be soaring, but we have a lot of work to do. Neither God nor the Constitution grants the right to endanger the lives of others.
Make freedom moral and accountable again. Please vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and others who are ready to take America back.
Sharon Curtis
Moscow
Young lives at stake
If you are a young voter, there is evidence that you should vote as if your life and future well-being depend upon it. Your life and well-being will be affected by climate change.
During the last presidential debate, former Vice President Joe Biden stated that climate change poses “an existential threat to humanity” and in eight to 10 years we would “pass the point of no return.” President Donald Trump boasted of the fact that he withdrew the United States from the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Trump claims fighting climate change will be too costly.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2018 Special Report states: “Human activities are estimated to have caused approximately 1.0 degree Celsius of global warming above pre-industrial levels, with a likely range of 0.8 degrees Celsius to 1.2 degrees Celsius. Global warming is likely to reach 1.5 degrees Celsius between 2030 and 2052 if it continues to increase at the current rate.”
Historical records have shown that in the past when carbon dioxide concentrations exceeded 400 parts per million, global temperatures were warmer than they are now. A report by Science magazine titled “Coupling of CO2 and Ice Sheet Stability Over Major Climate Transitions of the Last 20 Million Years” found global temperatures were 3 to 6 degrees Celsius warmer than today. ...
Your future health and well-being depend upon electing Biden as president. Your likelihood of surviving extended future heat waves without air-conditioning will diminish. Your choice is clear.
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
Agidius got it wrong
Cindy Agidius (Oct. 11) attempts to defend President Donald Trump’s record but she fails.
Regarding job growth, Barack Obama and Joe Biden added 8.1 million in their last three years. Trump, riding on Obama-Biden’s coattails, added only 6.6 million in his first three years.
Agidius boasts about Trump’s pre-COVID unemployment rate of 3.6 percent. Obama-Biden, coming out of the Great Recession, brought it down from 9.3 to 4.9 percent.
Unemployment among Blacks and Latinos fell faster under Obama than Trump.
It is a mystery where Agidius got her manufacturing data. The truth is this sector was in recession at the end of 2019. The National Bureau of Economic Research has concluded the entire American economy fell into recession in March 2020.
Regarding trade deals, Trump called the North American Free Trade Agreement and Obama-Biden’s Trans-Pacific Partnership the “worst ever,” but his negotiators incorporated major elements of the TPP in updating NAFTA with regard to digital information and environmental/labor safeguards.
Democrats in Congress also added significant elements to the new U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement.
Agidius is correct our trade deficit with China has fallen, but our overall trade deficit in July 2020 was the highest in 12 years. Trump boasted his trade war with China would bring manufacturing back home, but companies are relocating elsewhere.
Agidius praises the stock market’s performance, but Obama-Biden saw a 109 percent rise in the Dow Jones. Under Trump it has risen only 49 percent.
Clinton and Obama gave us the largest upticks in the stock market.
Nick Gier
Moscow
Picks Marinella
I’m writing in support of Scott Marinella for Superior Court judge. I have appeared in the Superior Courts of the three counties and recognize the uniqueness of each. I have also had the opportunity to work with Marinella as attorney and judge on a number of matters throughout my career. I believe Marinella has the experience and temperament to be a fair and impartial judge in each court.
In addition to having more experience, Marinella is the only candidate not named in the pending litigation against Scott Gallina and Asotin County by current and former courthouse employees. This is important because Marinella will be better able to improve the trust and dependability of the courts by both courthouse personnel and the public as our communities continue to deal with the allegations against the former judge.
Please join me in voting for Scott Marinella for Superior Court judge
Matt Newberg
Pomeroy