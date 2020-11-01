Likes Rogers, Dugger
I would like to say the columns of Rick Rogers on Oct. 25 and Marvin Dugger on Oct. 18 were excellent. I’m sure the environmentalists and liberals don’t agree, but so be it. Our forests are a mess due to the actions of environmentalists.
For the last four years Democrats have tried anything from Russian involvement in the 2016 election to impeachment proceedings to now the handling of COVID-19 to oust the present administration. Funny, if you are a Democrat with some scandal to hide, there is not so much as a peep out of the media. ...
And then there is the media, including Lewiston Tribune, fueling the fires of so-called discontent with the president. Perhaps you would like to explain to me how the media’s constant barrage of negativity toward the president is any different than the perceived Russian involvement in 2016? You are both trying to skew the outcome of the election with your biased polls and negative press.
The political meme on Monday was totally misleading. With the economy tanking because of COVID-19 and the subsequent packages to keep people afloat (with more to come, and the Democrats want even more), what would you expect?
Our economy had never been better under Trump until COVID.
Trump is not a saint, but neither are the Democratic challengers, along with their congressional cohorts constantly spewing their misleading, non-factual fertilizer.
It’s easy to criticize someone when you’re not sitting in their position and having to make difficult decisions.
Wayne Vantrease
Lewiston
Endorses Burns
I was lucky enough to be hired by the Asotin County prosecutor’s office in 1991 and worked there for almost three decades. ...
Brook Burns is not just touting her legal experience as a qualification for Superior Court, she has plans to improve the delivery of government services. ... Not only will she be an excellent judge, Burns will work to provide necessary government services in a professional, efficient and financially responsible manner.
I have known her as a friend and legal colleague since she became an attorney 14 years ago. First and foremost, she was always prepared for court. Parties coming before her will know she knows what the attorneys have filed and be ready to hear and evaluate the file and the hearing in a fair, honest and ethical manner. Burns was also considerate of both parties. Being in court is stressful. Burns is capable of legal argument, without exacerbating already difficult circumstances. This is a natural judicial quality. I am confident all parties will leave her courtroom believing they were fairly heard. ...
The kerfuffle about conflicts is overemphasized. ... I envision days when the parties before her are both known to her and, possibly, both friends. I can also envision those people waiving any conflict of interest claim because to know Burns is to trust her. ...
She has always been honest, ethical, and willing to listen to opinions that differ from hers. ...
She is getting my vote. Please give Brooke Burns your vote, too.
Jane Bremner Risley
Retired Asotin County deputy prosecutor
Asotin
Backs Kersting-Lark
Dulce Kersting -Lark certainly has my vote, and she is actually receiving bipartisan support. Here’s why.
She has proven herself to be a solid leader as executive director of the Latah County Historical Society. She is not only an excellent curator of our regional history, she has also brought that history to citizens of all ages and political persuasions with her creative outreach efforts, such as the annual bus tours of southern and northern areas of Latah County, with fascinating stories of local history and geology.
During pre-COVID-19 times, she organized many interesting presentations by longtime residents about various aspects of the region.
Kersting -Lark is interested in and has the ability to listen to people’s stories and concerns, regardless of age or political affiliation. She has a deep understanding of District 5. As an historian, she has the skill to research both sides of issues and synthesize the information in order to arrive at objective decisions that will benefit our region.
I urge you to take this opportunity to vote for Dulce Kersting-Lark for House Seat 5A.
Karen Jennings
Moscow
Grateful for support
Thank you to everyone who has supported my campaign. Of the thousands of doors that I’ve knocked, the overwhelming majority support my message of meeting Idahoans’ basic needs, fixing our education system, and a more transparent government.
Our current Legislature has chosen to give industries and businesses sales tax exemptions instead of funding our education system. Although I favor encouraging small businesses, we need to review these exemptions.
Too many of our citizens struggle to make ends meet. Many Idahoans have high medical bills and must choose between bankruptcy and health. We need to stop wasting taxpayer money on hateful bills and the lawsuits that come with them.
I’m fighting for basic human rights, better education, increased wages, better health care and equality in our state.
It is important to elect people from varied backgrounds. I was the first to graduate from college in my family and went on to get my Ph.D at the University of Idaho. I’ve worked for industry, for the government on the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission and as an educator.
As a small business owner and someone who has worked myself out of poverty, I can easily represent a wide range of people. If you want to learn more about me, go to reneeloveforidaho.com.
Again, I want to give my sincerest gratitude to everyone who contributed both time and resources to my campaign. You have made this possible and it shows how much you care about our neighbors.
Let’s make government work for us.
Renee Love
Moscow
Republicans went radical
The “Latah Republican,” recently mailed to all households, shows what the Republican Party has become. It is no longer the party I grew up with. President Donald Trump sets the tone by his refusal to condemn right wing extremists and his attitude is reflected by this publication.
Not surprisingly, Gabriel Rench, candidate for Latah County commissioner, is with this group. He openly disobeyed Moscow’s mask ordinance at Christ Church’s sing-along, causing his arrest, then lied to the media that he was being persecuted because of his religion. This is not the person to represent Latah County. Vote for honesty, respect and experience — Tom Lamar.
By participating, Caroline Nilsson Troy showed her true colors. She’s no moderate when she joins Ammon Bundy, who openly disrupts and disobeys the law. Bring respect back to the Legislature. Vote Renee Love.
I’m not surprised to see Dan Foreman in this group. He belongs there, having shown his character when he served as our senator and was subsequently beaten by David Nelson. Continue responsible, reasonable, representation and vote David Nelson for senator.
Brandon Mitchell states that he encourages voters to be informed. By joining this group that promotes violence, disobedience and divisiveness, we are informed of his philosophy. Dulce Kersting-Lark is the reasoned, respected candidate for Idaho House, District 5.
The Republican candidates who associate with the radicals in this publication have done a great service of informing the voters of who not to vote for or do business with.
Vote Democrat, not these folks.
Linda Pike
Moscow
Replace Fulcher, Risch
If you had the chance to either rehire or replace an employee who didn’t show up for work, which would you choose? Do you know the names of your senators and representatives in Congress?
Our current congressional representative and our senator up for reelection rarely even return to Idaho. And when they do, they do not hold town halls, meet with constituents or even meet with the press.
They don’t show up for the job.
It’s time to replace them with candidates who have worked hard, have a proven track record, and pledge to serve the people of Idaho. Paulette Jordan is running for the U.S. Senate.
Rudy Soto is running for Congress in Idaho’s 1st Congressional District.
Give them a chance to prove their worth and live up to their promises. Your vote is not a valentine — you aren’t confessing your love for the candidate. It’s a chess move for the world you want to live in.
Voting for Paulette Jordan and Rudy Soto would be good chess move.
Constance Brumm
Moscow
Clean house
Lions, tigers and bears — oh my.
Clintons, Obamas and Bidens — oh my.
The Clintons Obamas and Bidens all took an oath of office to protect and serve. But yet here we are with two justice systems.
They all got rich off the working-class American people.
We need to know the facts about the swamp creatures, all of them and every last detail.
Swamp: Meaning — adjective, to overcome, overwhelm or to ruin.
Creature: Meaning — adjective, one completely dominated by another or dependent on another.
Bingo. That sounds like a description of the Justice Department in Washington, D.C.
We need to get to the truth. This fight is not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, powers, greed, rulers of darkness and against spiritual hosts of wickedness.
America will continue to be a beacon of hope, strength and prosperity for the whole world. But first, we must clean house.
Freedom, faith and family must prevail.
God bless our country, president and all of those who serve to keep us safe and healthy.
Marge Lunders
Lapwai