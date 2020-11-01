Paper discredits GOP
The “Latah Republican” newspaper arrived in our mail recently with articles by Wayne Hoffman, president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, Ammon Bundy and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, all challenging the constitutional authority of elected officials. This publication had an extreme right-wing agenda. All District 5 Republican legislative candidates purchased ads and/or wrote articles.
The newspaper’s publisher, Holly Kerodin, is the wife of Christian Allen Kerodin, a three-time convicted felon who served time in federal prison and is the chief backer of a planned walled city (III Citadel) in northern Idaho for “patriots” who love the Constitution and hate “liberals, Marxists and blue voters.” (See the Southern Poverty Law Center’s May 16, 2013, article “Behind the Walls.”)
The “Latah Republican” Facebook page states: “If you are a business owner and would like to see our newspaper become a regular part of Latah County, please consider buying an ad. We reach every single home, business and P.O. Box in Latah County!”
Caroline Nilsson Troy, Brandon Mitchell, and Dan Foreman supported this publication, with Mitchell purchasing the two largest ads. We can no longer trust that Rep. Troy can even remotely be considered a moderate Republican. Nor can we trust Mitchell or Foreman to make good decisions that support all Idahoans.
Vote for Renee Love, Dulce Kersting-Lark, and David Nelson who were invited to purchase ads but did their homework and refused. They are conscientious and will work for all Idahoans.
We are patriots and we respect our Constitution and the rule of law.
Kathy Dawes and Diane Baumgart
Moscow
An additional 115 Latah County residents signed this letter.
Not so, Doug
In the Oct. 19 post to his Facebook page, Doug Havens had a mental relapse and was not correct about a conversation we had several years ago (or maybe he couldn’t bring himself to tell the truth). I had referenced his lack of leadership in a letter to the editor a few days prior to his post.
I have never ever wanted to use his position as county commissioner for anything. He accused me of trying to use his county commissioner position to endorse the school bond for the new school.
So I am going to have to call BS (bovine scat) on Havens’ post. I did criticize him for his failure to show leadership in many issues that were important to the community. But this lack of leadership is and has been readily apparent over the years.
I noticed that Havens, in his post, never referenced the accusations I had made in my letter to the editor regarding his unethical conduct and other wrongdoing. I wonder why he didn’t want to raise those issues.
Some might think I am being a little nasty to Havens. But I don’t think the people in Nez Perce County should have to put up with another term of a county commissioner who can’t keep his nose clean and plays loosely with the facts.
Steve Rice
Lewiston
Coming for our guns
The Biden plan to end our gun violence epidemic (www.joebiden.com) needs immediate attention by all gun owners and supporters of the Second Amendment.
While eliminating violence from illegal use of firearms is a goal all Americans should embrace, this extensive plan contains points that are a gateway to federal gun licensing, registration, taxation and confiscation. Read it very carefully.
A Joe Biden presidency along with House and Senate support will effectively cancel our Second Amendment rights through executive orders and regulations.
Take this very seriously.
Paul Gravelle
Juliaetta
Retain Havens
I believe Doug Havens will continue to represent the citizens of Nez Perce County to the best of his ability.
Havens has the taxpayers’ best interest at heart, especially when it comes to the Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency.
The URA board is not elected by the taxpayers nor do the taxpayers have any say on how this money is spent.
Havens has no problem calling them on the carpet on some of their questionable spending of taxpayers’ money. I certainly don’t see his opponent taking a stance like that.
One of Jeff Nesset’s first orders of business, when elected to the Lewiston City Council, was to limit citizens comments to three minutes. Obviously, he is not too interested in citizens’ concerns, so why would that change if he was elected county commissioner?
Nesset accepted campaign money from the Lewiston Fire Department and the Boise Fire Department to the tune of $1,000 from each of these entities. Although I can’t imagine why two city entities would have any interest in a county election, it does make one wonder what they want in return.
Keep Doug Havens.
Mike Lorenz
Lewiston
Elect Marinella judge
It is my pleasure to endorse Scott Marinella for the position of Superior Court judge in Asotin, Columbia and Garfield counties. I have known Scott and his wife, Sue, for 40 years.
I know of and can attest to Marinella’s integrity, honesty and abilities as a lawyer and a judge. He is fair-minded and listens to others. He will follow the law and make his decisions within it. Marinella served as a board member and later as president of our state’s District and Municipal Judges Association.
He is a proven leader of his constituents.
Marinella and I worked on several committees during my tenure as chief justice of the Washington Supreme Court. He was always prepared, asked insightful questions and listened to others’ input. These are essential qualities to serve and succeed as a Superior Court judge.
Marinella also volunteered to assist and do the extra work needed in your Superior Court circuit when the prior judge was removed from the bench. His experience as a lawyer and judge and his honesty and integrity as a person puts him in a excellent position to be an effective Superior Court judge now.
He will not have to learn on the job. I urge you to elect him as your next Superior Court judge.
Mary E. Fairhurst
Olympia
Recommends Havens
I have known Doug Havens my whole life and know him to be an honest man who loves his community and works hard to be a good steward of our money.
Havens understands that there are senior citizens on fixed incomes and renters who can’t afford to buy their own homes, but have to deal with rent increases because landlords can’t absorb taxes and utilities going up all the time.
But most importantly, Havens understands the difference between wants and needs, which has been a problem with our city council for a long time now.
I urge you to reelect Doug Havens for county commissioner.
He is the right man for the job.
Sue Andrews
Lewiston
Why stop there, Rick?
Upon reading Rick Rogers’s latest Donald Trump worship opinion column, I decided, you know Rogers is right. Let’s go ahead and give Trump the credit he deserves. ...
The president has donated his presidential salary to various government agencies the past 3.75 years. Upon completion of his term, that will come out to $1.6 million. Incredibly magnanimous except for the fact that with his golf outings at his various clubs, he has cost the taxpayers more than $142 million. ...
Since Trump never diversified his holdings in these clubs, he actually has pocketed millions of the taxpayers’ money. ...
As a bonus, he has paid fewer taxes than any modern-day president.
Give Trump credit for indirectly killing more than 215,000 U.S. citizens by his gross incompetence concerning COVID-19. ...
Trump also deserves kudos for having the most credible sexual assault cases leveled against him (26), the only one who paid off a porn star, the only one who’s been married three times and having the most associates thrown in prison (seven), not to mention the only president to call servicemen and women “suckers” and “losers. ...”
He has probably told more lies (more than 22,000 ...) than all other presidents combined. ...
The list, of course, goes on with pandering to white supremacists, racist rants against people of color, dismantling of environmental laws and far more than can be listed here.
Rogers could only come up with one reason to give Trump credit. The list is actually quite a bit longer.
Wade Hoiland
Pullman
An un-Christian vote
Any Christian voting for President Donald Trump ought to be thoroughly ashamed. Trump lies, cheats and steals. He makes fun of people with disabilities. He is racist and sexist. He is an adulterer. He has violated and continues daily to violate all of the Ten Commandments.
If you vote for Trump, you are not only not a Christian, but you are unethical and immoral as well.
Darcy Miller
Pullman
Hyping the numbers
The fact that the news media, particularly local news media, continues to hype the number of positive COVID-19 cases without the context of the increased number of tests being given is outrageous and dishonest.
Without minimizing the actual suffering and deaths, the fact remains COVID-19 is an 8 percent problem. That is, in general, of the number of tests given, only about 8 percent are positive, meaning around 92 percent are negative. Of the 8 percent testing positive, only about 2 percent of those are at risk of dying.
Of 100 people tested, only about eight will test positive, six of those will be older than 75 and one or two may be hospitalized, with other complicating health challenges. In the worst case, one may die.
Of all the local media, only KHQ News makes any attempt to put the statistics in understandable context.
The hyped numbers give reporters and politicians the appearance of real concern about public health, also known as virtue signaling. Reporters struggle to fill air time and column space. Elected politicians need to appear to be doing something. The worst of those (see Gov. Jay Inslee) delight in childishly demonstrating their official power over their fellow citizens.
Formerly, response to pandemics was quarantining those symptomatically sick. Today, officials just assume everybody is sick, giving them almost military control over all activities.
Fear is the best method of control. The message: Anybody breathing threatens death to all. If you’ve fallen for it, congratulations. You’re now a sheep.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Can’t trust Rench
As my father told me as a teen, “You are known by the company you keep.”
Gabriel Rench does not keep good company. He has a full column in the Latah Republican, alongside the likes of Ammon Bundy, arguing for the use of force against government. He doesn’t like anarchy unless he and his buddies are doing it. ...
This group portrait of scenery-chewing reactionaries who are virulently opposed to most American ideals and almost anything in the Constitution beyond the Second Amendment is not one in which I would sit. But Rench apparently feels quite comfortable with it.
He also makes much of his faith, so it is fair to take a look at it. As a deacon in Christ Church, I assume he stands foursquare with them. Yet these are the people who not only have held anti-mask rallies because masks inhibit their freedom, but some of them have screamed directly into counter-protesters’ faces about it, including a 15-year-old girl at one of their rallies in Moscow. ...
He strongly agrees with a group that in essence says: “How dare you have speed limits against my freedom to drive as fast and recklessly as I want. ...”
I lived in Oregon in the 1970s. This is reminiscent of what the Rajneeshees were doing in Wasco County. Religion should be left at the doorstep of public service. ...
I don’t trust Gabriel Rench because of the crowd he approves of and runs with. I’ll vote for Tom Lamar.
Tom Balogh
Moscow
Usual bromides useless
We need to know where the candidates stand on the challenges facing us in our community, our state and our country. I think we can all agree that this is a very special election, and our vote is crucial as we select the people who will lead us.
The coronavirus epidemic is our greatest challenge and is impacting all aspects of our lives. We increasingly know someone who has been infected with coronavirus and the first death from COVID-19 in Latah County makes clear that someone among our friends and family could die of it.
What will candidates do about how to combat the coronavirus epidemic?
Our economy is tanking on Wall Street and Main Street. Small businesses are especially devastated. Those small businesses are the mainstay of our local economy and need help.
What will candidates do to make customers comfortable to shop locally, and what will they do to support local businesses that are financially struggling?
Hurricanes, fires and drought are sweeping different parts of our country and our region. We need to deal immediately with the threat of climate change. We can no longer deny that climate warming is real, and a clear and very present danger.
What specific actions will candidates take to reduce our human contribution to global warming?
The usual campaign bromides are worthless, and candidates should provide voters honest answers to these questions. How do they stand as we cast our votes? Saying nothing should disqualify a candidate from holding office.
Ivar Nelson
Moscow
Trump is cruel
Most of the time, we here on the Palouse are wonderfully thoughtful and caring friends and neighbors. That’s why so many of us love it here.
But then comes a critical presidential election and we tend to sort ourselves into two camps: liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans. The trouble this time is that President Donald Trump, up for reelection, had no record of government service in either party when he was elected in 2016. It’s been a mixed bag since then, with the federal deficit soaring but the Supreme Court veering sharply conservative.
What is unique to Trump, however, is something no liberal or conservative should tolerate: his cruelty. He literally took children away from their parents when families from South America arrived here seeking asylum.
Moms and dads, can you even imagine a government official taking your precious 3-year-old daughter away from you? Or your nursing baby right out of your arms? Or your 6-year-old son who for sure will play with the Seattle Mariners some day?
Trump arranged for them to be taken to cages, where many of them still remain.
I urge voters to watch Kirstjen Nielsen, then-secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, trying to explain why the kids in cages were not supplied with either soap or toothpaste on YouTube.
Then vote.
Dody Dozier
Moscow
Supporting Malden
The Friends of Asotin County Library are inviting our community to join in supporting our friends in Malden who lost their library and most of the town during the Labor Day fires.
The money will be used to provide ongoing services for the people of Malden who are operating out of a location in Rosalia.
Our local Friends group will match up to $500 in donations. Your donations can be mailed to the Asotin County Library at 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston, Wa., 99403 or dropped off at the downtown Clarkston book drop.
Donations should be in an envelope and marked for the Malden Library and checks can be made out to Friends of Asotin County Library. We will send the donations to Malden Library at the end of November.
Thank you for your generosity.
Dennis Rousseau
Clarkston