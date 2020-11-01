Offended by letter
In response to Jeanie Stanton: First of all, I fought in North Korea, lady.
It’s clear to me you agree with flag burning. The desecration of our flag is a political statement and if you support this, then it’s clear what side you’re on.
If Joe Biden gets elected, you can hunker down with your pudding bowl and watch these rights — the First and Second amendments — vanish.
This may hurt your little feelings, but to suggest I move to North Korea is offensive to me.
Until you walk in my shoes, you need to zip it.
As for history — I’ve forgotten more than you’ll ever know.
Bless your heart.
Robert Dean
Lewiston
Save the republic
Some say that our country is on the verge of civil war. There have already been confrontations and bloodshed on both sides.
Although his statues may be toppled, Abraham Lincoln’s words to Ulysses S. Grant during the Civil War reverberate to this day. Hear the voice of Lincoln as to why the republic (the union) must prevail:
“I have a great love for the Constitution. It is the thing I live for. The wisdom in those words, the power of an idea, how man should govern his affairs, how humanity should respect itself ... if we do not win this war — if we do not show the world that this system can work, that we can build a nation and manage our affairs from the power of an idea written on a piece of paper — then that idea will die out. And it must not die out. If we lose this war, something of great value will be lost with it. History will record that the idea did not work, that our piece of paper did not carry the power of a monarchy. ... There is a significance to this that goes far beyond our borders, and far beyond our time.”
I see the left that controls the Democratic Party as analogous to the South (the Confederacy) in that they want to change our Constitution, subdue our freedoms and make us dependent on the government.
Please see the big picture and vote to save our republic and the Constitution.
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston
Missed KLEW
Welcome back, KLEW, Keith Havens and all your crew.
You are like family to us and I didn’t realize how seeing your familiar studio set and awesome personalities disappear suddenly would be quite a shock.
I found out later because you all went into quarantine due to the COVID-19 virus. Whew.
So great to see you back. You all look well rested and smiling. We learned what a difference each person in the community contributes to calm the troubled waters we are experiencing in these times.
We appreciate efforts of the television station to continue providing service. It took a while to adjust.
Be assured we wish the crew good health in the future. And keep sending the awesome big fish and sunset pictures to Keith. We love it.
Nan Smith
Clarkston
Where we are
Before and after the election thoughts:
– It would be nice if “Orangeman” could steer the ship of state a little back toward the center. The path of his opponent has been forged over many years. It is far from center. Hoping for a more centrist candidate in our divided republic from either party is almost too much to wish for, but I still have hope.
– Roe v. Wade will never be overturned. The only hope for pro-life proponents would be that the government did not take from the community fund to promote the taking of what they believe to be life.
– Either party would have filled Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacancy on the Supreme Court before a contentious election. ...
– The virus will be with us no matter who wins the election. If an edict to control a free people is the answer, we have more troubles than the virus. A free people should be able to take charge of their own good or bad choices. A good start would be a reliable news source other than the competitive 24/7 national media.
– Concerning the race toward socialism, it will come soon enough. One or two more election cycles and those whose parents came back from World War II and grew up pledging allegiance to the flag and hearing the national anthem before all events will definitely be in the minority, if not deceased. Standing in line for goods and services will be easier for generations that follow.
God bless America.
Brian Windsor
Colfax
One-way ticket
This is a letter to the individual who wrote on the Lewiston Tribune’s online Sound Off in response to the question regarding the election “What are your predictions at the federal, state, and local levels?”
His response was “Someone just pay for my ticket back to Mexico. I don’t like it here.”
If you hate this great country so much, I am that someone stepping up and offering you a one way ticket to Mexico as you have requested. I have given the Tribune my contact information for you. Just say the word.
Debbie Koehler
Lewiston
Thanks, front-liners
As we experience the pandemic, let’s recognize a few front-liners. We are living in independent housing at Moscow Good Samaritan Village. Here, we have those wonderful helpers caring for the sick, preparing their meals and keeping the place clean and sanitized. They work with those in assisted living and skilled nursing. At the same time, those of us in independent living duplexes benefit from snow removal and grounds keeping.
We also want to recognize those who deliver our newspapers, the postal delivery workers and the folks who pick up our trash and recycling.
All of these front-line individuals contribute to our lovely community, and we thank them.
Sara and John Holup
Moscow
Endorses Nesset
It is an honor for me to endorse Jeff Nesset for the position of Nez Perce County commissioner.
Nesset is a man of integrity and has always taken the high road when others seem to campaign on their opponent’s lack of qualifications. Nesset only proceeds on his qualifications, which speak for themselves. From serving on the Lewiston City Council to being the mayor of Lewiston to having served in the Idaho Legislature, he’s been available to the people he works for. Nesset is a man who turns all the cards up on the table so that everyone can see them.
I’ve known Nesset for a long time as our sons were best friends in high school. He is very professional, not only in his daily work but also in his civic involvement. He’s spent 21 hours standing on street corners waiving at people during a pandemic when going door to door was not the reasonable and prudent thing to do. He has surrounded himself with positive people who deliver a positive message as that is the way he runs his life and his campaign. His wife, Teri, is a retired educator and his son and two daughters are excellent people. His whole family is growing up in our community to make it a better place in which to live.
I would ask you to join me in supporting and voting for Jeff Nesset for Nez Perce County commissioner. He is a man of integrity, honesty and fair values.
William Vern McCann Jr.
Lewiston
Crooked Joe
...We now have actual information up to a point that Honest Joe Biden is possibly a big crook and in bed with the Chinese. And you want this guy in charge? Or perhaps you actually believe that all the bigwigs with the social media forgot we are supposedly in a society that doesn’t allow censorship like in China and Russia?
The Russia investigation is still on there, even though it has been ripped to shreds. Of course, if you watch some channels you wouldn’t know anything about Biden’s dough from China.
For the lady who posted that Biden is an honest, upstanding man — please. He is a nice guy by all accounts but honest and upstanding after all the years in Washington, D.C., and how rich he has gotten doesn’t help me with believing he is honest. You need to actually investigate instead of just buying what CNN or the other campaign workers of the so-called news media for Biden say.
I am not a huge fan of President Donald Trump as a person in general. But until the virus, the country wasn’t doing bad.
Of course, the Lewiston Tribune put in another left-wing cartoon saying he promised this in 2017 and tried to make it look like he had done nothing, except they didn’t mention the virus. Funny.
We are voting for someone who will take care of this country — not everyone else — and Trump will do that.
Biden? Not when he is buds with the Chinese government. ...
Shawn Emrey
Lewiston
Decade of accomplishment
I look at my years in local government and I’m happy about what we have accomplished and the direction the county is headed.
As your county commissioner these past 10 years, we have made great strides:
Paying off the jail bond early, even when the sales tax money expired.
Making budget cuts when money was tight, then prioritizing spending where money was needed.
Getting the Cherry Lane Bridge grant after years of trying.
The 0 percent tax increase for the fiscal year 2021 budget took years to develop, with not only conservative budgets, but investments in our community by some of our major employers. Thank you all for that.
The airport is a story of perseverance and success. Even with all the distractions and false information, even by the Lewiston Tribune itself, the county appointees have continued to persevere and are leading the way.
We now have the Southside development for the first time in our history and the real effort for more flights and destinations. Thank you all for your hard work.
The future is very bright. The pieces are in place. The message is simple: Low taxes with steady growth in the economy equals a desirable place to live and work.
Education, medical, recreation and air service completes the package.
Let’s count our blessings.
Doug Havens
Lewiston