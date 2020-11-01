Elect St. Germaine
I am writing this letter in support of Chris St. Germaine for Clearwater County commissioner. St. Germaine is currently the economic director for Clearwater County and she knows how to bring businesses and jobs to this area. I worked with St. Germaine for eight years when I was a Clearwater County commissioner so I know what she is capable of and I can’t think of a better situation than to have a person so experienced in business and job creation sitting on the commission.
I also want to thank St. Germaine for almost single-handedly bringing Bald Mountain Ski Area back to life. It needed lots of tender loving care and she really came to the rescue. Now it is a thriving weekend ski area, thanks to St. Germaine and all the volunteers who continue to make improvements so now it is an affordable, family destination in Clearwater County.
Sorry I had to do this to you, Sam, but we need her dedication and skills for Clearwater County.
John Allen
Orofino
Hopes for Trump’s defeat
I hope President Donald Trump is defeated. And this is because I hate Trump and I love our country. What commander in chief calls people who volunteer for the military suckers, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice losers and suckers? He called Gen. Jim Mattis, his own secretary of defense, overrated.
John McCain isn’t a hero because he was captured while old bone spurs considered sexually transmitted disease his Vietnam.
He knows more about COVID-19 than the doctors and is that why we have the highest death toll from COVID in the whole world?
Heck, he doesn’t even care about his donors and supporters, holding big rallies in states that have surging COVID cases, not requiring masks.
He made fun of people wearing masks even Friday to a Fox News reporter.
Holding gatherings at the White House that resulted in over 30 people infected with COVID? Oh, yeah, it’s no big deal. Don’t worry about it, if you have a helicopter always on call, a doctor in your own home and experimental drugs that most people can’t use but he could use on “compassionate use” basis.
It is interesting that Trump supporters say “Before the pandemic, …” like it sure was inconvenient that he had to deal with or rather not deal with a crisis on his watch. All presidents encounter unexpected challenges. It’s how they deal with it that shows their worth.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse
Made the choice
I was asked by a friend how I decided for whom I was going to vote for. My answer was really simple. I chose the candidate who best reflects my own personal values.
For instance, I am a person of faith so I would expect a president who can admit his mistakes, ask forgiveness and try to correct the error.
My president will be able to lead us through crises, not give in to them, and will tell us the truth about them.
I am an avid reader so I want a president who actually reads the president’s daily briefing, not someone who just wants bullet points, thus spreading falsehoods that could impact not just the general citizens, but could have horrific implications to our service members not only here on home soil but those who are serving in places all across the globe, along with our diplomatic corps.
I looked for a president who will make us proud of our standing among others around the globe.
I want my president to work with trading partners around the globe to re-open markets for our products made and grown in the USA.
I do not want my president to cavort with the world’s worse dictators.
Above all else I want my president to support and uphold the Constitution of the United States.
What do you want your president to be like?
Doris Lohrey-Birch
Albion