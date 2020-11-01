Backs Ridge
Judy Ridge is running for reelection as a commissioner for the Asotin County Public Utilities District. Ridge has served for the last 22 years. Her business experience and common sense have made her an excellent commissioner. I would like to ask everyone in Asotin County to join me in voting for Judy in this election.
Janet Hicks
Clarkston
People, not special interests
Renee Love is committed to keeping her campaign funded only by individuals, not corporations or political action committees. In September, she received more than 90 individual contributions from real people, while Caroline Nilsson Troy received fewer than 50 donations, and more than half of those were from special interest groups.
If our legislators’ campaigns are being mostly funded by special interest groups, we can’t possibly know that they have all their constituents’ best interests at heart. Love’s only special interest is Idahoans and their families. She wants to make sure that all Idahoans have access to a high quality and well-funded education, can go to the doctor or take care of medical emergencies without facing bankruptcy, can make ends meet with living wages and are all treated equally under the law.
When legislators are more focused on defending and serving special interest groups that have donated to their campaign, they lose sight of their goals for all Idahoans. Love is looking forward to representing all of us in Boise, and will always be genuine and transparent on every issue, as she is doing now in her campaign.
Aven Julye
Moscow
Biden is corrupt
About a year ago, Hunter Biden’s computer arrived at the FBI. There are thousands of emails and texts in the computer containing information between Hunter Biden and foreign governments.
Hunter wrote in an email that a proposal by China’s largest energy company would be “interesting for me and my family” (father Joe Biden and uncle James Biden).
Some of the money involved includes $10 million from that Chinese transaction, $83,000 a month with a Ukrainian energy company and $3.5 million from an oligarch in Russia.
In another email, Hunter complained to his daughter that dad, Joe Biden, was taking half of his income.
The most important email outlined how the Chinese would distribute money to six people, with “10 percent to be held by Hunter for the big guy.”
On Oct. 22, a former business partner of Hunter’s stated that Hunter often called his dad “the big guy.”
At a press conference, Tony Bobulinski stated that the former vice president and the man leading in the 2020 race, is indeed “the big guy.”
Therefore, Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he has never taken money from foreign governments.
Twitter and Facebook censored the story, along with Democrats and corporate media — except on Fox News. This is the first time in history that Democrats and their media have withheld a major corruption story from the American people during an election.
Corrupt Joe Biden hates truth and freedom — but loves illicit money.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
McMorris Rodgers serves all
The matter on most people’s mind right now is the upcoming election and many are unsure of which candidate has the people’s best interests at heart.
I support Cathy McMorris Rodgers because she is a true representative of the people. How many politicians can truthfully say that they fight for both Republicans and Democrats alike? My guess would be not many.
This is not the case for McMorris Rodgers. Through her voting record and her numerous pieces of bipartisan legislation, she has introduced, it is clear that McMorris Rodgers is willing to work with those of a different party to achieve results for the people she represents. In today’s increasingly polarized political climate, this quality becomes more and more valuable in a representative.
Nicole Beverlin
Chattaroy, Wash.