Go with the smile
Whom to trust? The grump with the permanent down-turned mouth and no pets — or the guy with the brilliant, genuine smile and dogs?
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
Another term for Lamar
Please join me in reelecting Tom Lamar as Latah County commissioner.
Lamar has shown unwavering and nonpartisan support for rural communities and families. Lamar has worked tirelessly to ensure efficiency in our county government, advocating for economic development, job training and improvements to rural infrastructure.
Lamar continuously fights for the health of all community members. And he believes in science.
I’ve known Lamar for more than 30 years and respect him greatly as approachable, hardworking, real and always dedicated to bringing the best to Latah County.
He listens and responds. Lamar is a very honest, caring, and intelligent team member.
Please vote for Tom Lamar to represent all of us.
Ann B. Hart
Moscow