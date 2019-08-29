Election Security
Time for action. Before Sept. 17, each of us must contact our Senators by dialing (833) 413-5906 and you will be connected to tell them to secure out elections.
Defon Village was a group of hackers who demonstrated recently how easy it was to penetrate individual voting machines across our nation. It’s up to each of us to demand securing our voting machines to maintain our Democracy, no matter what our differences. “We the People,” want to vote our positions, not foreign actors. The House passed $600 million to protect our elections many months ago and it’s sitting on the desk of Senate leader Moscow Mitch to put on the floor for a vote. Remember, he allowed sanction relief for one of Putin’s Russian oligarchs, who is now building the largest aluminium plant ever built in the U.S. in Moscow Mitch’s state of Kentucky.
We must have paper backup to ensure the integrity of our elections.
This is the Paul Revere Security moment of our lifetime and our actions will allow our toddlers an opportunity to participate in this great democracy, not hostile foreign actors that our president recently invited to interfere in our 2020 elections.
Want to be more involved? Sign up at secureourvote.us/take-action.
It’s important to act before Sept. 17. Together, we can secure our democracy.
Gloria Haegelin
Clarkston
The new Christian Taliban
After reading about the proposed state of Liberty and looking over the material available on it, I’ve concluded that the proposed state is less a new state than an act of seccession from the United States.
The “Christian dominionist” backers seem to completely ignore the First Amendment of the U.S. Consitution: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion. ...”
A state that has at its core the promotion of Christian theology would be illegal from the start. No such state could exist under the Consitution.
So, I can only assume that what Liberty backers are really after is an unpatriotic separation from the United States.
They seem to want what ISIS attempted, a place for strict religious identity, ruled by something very akin to sharia law.
Welcome the new Christian Taliban.
Please, if you see petitions to establish this illegal and illegitimate state, pass them by.
John Murray
Clarkston
That’s death with dignity
What a wonderful way to celebrate life and embrace death with dignity.
As a nurse of many years, I have seen death, from babies to the elderly. Not all of them have been good or with dignity.
Self-euthanasia should be legal everywhere. The statement from critics, “this could signal to terminally ill people that their lives are not worth living,” is off base. They are not the ones in pain or with poor quality of life. As far as I am concerned, this is not “suicide, per se.”
The article in the Aug. 27 paper about Robert Fuller in Seattle who planned his own “death with dignity” showed him taking charge of his life. He made his informed choice. With his business taken care of, at his location of choice, and on his own time he self-administered the medications.
He celebrated the end of his life with friends. This is death with dignity. The way I want to go. Go to sleep. THE END.
Marsha Burns
Clarkston
Together, we can find solutions
When your livelihood depends on the outdoors, you constantly think about the past, present and future.
I’ve been a fishing guide in Idaho for 29 years, and an outfitter for the past eight. Every day, I think about how this region supports families, and whether its resources will be available for my grandkids.
It’s time to ask ourselves if what we’re doing is the best we can for all our communities.
Think about what we can do if we reimagine how we manage the lower Snake River. I work primarily on the Snake’s biggest tributary, the Salmon River.
Hard facts related to four dams on the lower Snake River are telling us we need to do some new thinking.
Recent salmon and steelhead returns on the Snake are among the lowest on record. That’s lost economic opportunity.
Meanwhile, Bonneville Power Administration, which manages the dams, is $15 billion in debt. The dams’ infrastructure is aging, and costs to maintain and upgrade them are huge.
We can have both a healthy BPA and healthy salmon — if we imagine removing the dams in a way that brings the whole region forward.
If we remove the dams, what’s the impact of Lewiston reconnecting to the waterfront? How do we make sure farm families’ needs are taken care of?
All of us rely on our region’s natural resources — from an outfitter like me to each household that counts on affordable electricity.
These questions have answers. It’s time we come together and work them out.
Roy Akins
Riggins