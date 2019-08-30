Of no value to any of us
Cathy McMorris Rodgers ...
We don’t give a damn about your dams, you see.
Because we are scared watching Americans go on a killing spree.
Traveling around the 5th giving awards to youth is OK.
But we’d prefer you work to ensure they will be able to live another day.
We don’t care about your words on broadband as much as we fear.
Russia hacking into our election system next year.
You tout eight terms in Congress, but we see what you’ve done.
Very little unless it was against women or for a gun.
Ignoring us, you clawed your way to obtain that leadership seat you once had.
But that’s gone and you are in the House minority, which makes us glad.
But the biggest err of yours shines a light so bright.
It shows you work for Trump, and for the American people, you won’t fight.
The right is unhappy with you; the left has watched your ineptness for 14 years or more.
You are of no value to any of us; we want a real representative on our House floor.
Pat Bates
Clarkston